SmartMetric Says The Latest Data Theft From T-Mobile Servers Has Shown The Need To Adopt Live Real-Time Biometrics For Financial Services Including Credit Cards

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME), manufacturer of fingerprint biometric secured credit and debit cards, today commented on the T-Mobile data breach.

A dark web seller has offered for sale in exchange for bitcoin, 100 million personal records stolen from T-Mobile data systems. The most worrying part of this data theft is the breadth of the data stolen. It covers T-Mobile phone customers Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, phone numbers, address details as well as the user's unique PIN used by T-Mobile to identify the phone service subscriber. As of August 18, 2021, T-Mobile is advising its pre-paid customers to change their PINs.

T-Mobile has confirmed the large size of the stolen information. According to a Yahoo! Finance article, "Roughly 47.8 million current and former or prospective customers have been affected by the cyberattack on its systems," T-Mobile confirmed on Wednesday. This is nearly half of what is being claimed to be available on the dark web by the data thieves who say they have 100 million customer records.

According to a statement released by T-Mobile today, it is saying the data stolen includes personal information including the first and last names, date of birth, SSN, and driver's license/ID information for a "subset of customers." According to the Yahoo! Finance article, "So far, T-Mobile said it does not have any indication that the stolen files contain phone numbers, account numbers, passwords or financial information." This is contrary to what a dark web seller of the data is stating. This seller, who is asking for $270,000 worth of bitcoin for 30 million T-Mobile users' information, says the information he or she is selling does contain phone numbers as well as network identifier numbers for each user's mobile phone number.

For the banking industry, this breach once again highlights the unreliability of Social Security and driver's license numbers and data points found on driver's licenses such as Dates Of Birth and home addresses, as factors for identifying a bank or credit card customer.

The opening of false new accounts including credit card accounts using what is called "synthetic identities" based on stolen identity markers will now see a spike along with identity theft touching home mortgages and many other aspects of the financial community.

We believe that this data breach along with a decade of serious other identity data breaches, has made the strongest case for the adoption of real time live biometrics for the identification of financial services users for such things as credit and debit card transactions, said today the President and CEO of SmartMetric, Chaya Hendrick.

In the statement T-Mobile announced its confidence that the entry point used to gain access to the data has been closed. This is an admittance that their systems were breached. The appearance within hours of the T-Mobile customer data for sale on the dark web gives evidence to the type and breadth of the actual data stolen.

SmartMetric is the manufacturer of fingerprint biometric secured credit and debit cards. The SmartMetric biometric cards have a fully functional fingerprint scanner built inside the card that is used to scan the card users' biometrics in order to identify the legitimacy of the card user.

The SmartMetric card is being put forward for biometric card testing and approval by one of the world's largest credit and debit card payments networks. This will allow the SmartMetric card to be used by card issuers and banks around the world over the international payments network. Also allowing these same financial institutions to purchase the SmartMetric card and issue it as the next generation safer credit and debit card for their customers.

SmartMetric has issued patents and patents pending surrounding its biometric card technology.

To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link - Video of the SmartMetric Biometric Card. To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Also such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, if we are unable to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; changes in the competitive environment in our industry and the markets where we operate; our ability to access the capital markets; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Investors and security holders are urged to carefully review and consider each of SmartMetric Inc. public filings with the SEC, including but not limited to, if applicable, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, proxy statements, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005627/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
#Credit Card#Debit Cards#Personal Data#The Latest Data Theft#Smartmetric#Smme#T Mobile#Social Security#Pin#Yahoo#Dates Of Birth
Economyinfosecurity-magazine.com

JPMorgan Chase Notifies Customers of Data Breach

American banking and financial services company JPMorgan Chase is warning customers in Montana that a technical glitch may have presented their personal data to other customers. The malfunction allowed users of the website chase.com or the Chase Mobile app to view the banking information of other customers whose personal details...
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

T-Mobile says it found unauthorized access to data

Aug 16 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) on Monday acknowledged a data breach but said it was yet to find if any customer information has been compromised, a day after an online forum alleged that personal data of more than 100 million of its users was leaked. The telecom...
TechnologyPosted by
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s latest promotion includes a line of service for free

Finding the right time to switch phone carriers is always a struggle. If you’re going through the hassle of leaving one carrier for another, you’ll want to make sure that you are getting a better deal and better service. It’s even more complicated when you have several family members on the same plan. That’s why T-Mobile’s latest promotion is worth a look for new and current customers alike. For a limited time, T-Mobile customers on eligible rate plans can get a third line for free. Today’s Top Deal 88,000+ Amazon shoppers love these luxurious bed sheets that keep you cool at night! Price:...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

How angry T-Mobile subscribers responded to the latest data breach

The number of T-Mobile customers who were victimized by a recent data breach is believed to be 53 million according to the carrier, including 7.8 million postpaid subscribers. Bloomberg reported on Friday that a pair of class-action lawsuits have been filed against the wireless provider. The suits accuse the nation's second-largest carrier of violating the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).
TechnologyCNET

Is your password on the dark web after the T-Mobile data breach? How to check

Were you part of the T-Mobile hack? T-Mobile said the hack exposed personal data of more than 7.8 million current customers and 40 million former or prospective customers, including names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and other personal information. In total, more than 50 million current, former and prospective customers for T-Mobile and its prepaid Metro network may have been compromised. No financial information, account numbers or passwords were stolen, the company said.
Cell Phonestheeastcountygazette.com

T-Mobile Offers McAfee Identity Protection for 2 Years. Avail It Now

Earlier this week, T-Mobile reported a data breach affecting 47 million users including former & expected users. Now, after initial investigation, the tally has increased by 5.3 million customers to reach 53 million. This update has come days after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission(FCC) opened an investigation into the latest...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Millions of seniors hit by major data breach

Cybersecurity researchers have found a misconfigured Amazon S3 bucket that exposed personally identifiable information (PII) of over three million US senior citizens. Discovered by researchers at WizCase, the cloud storage bucket belonged to SeniorAdvisor, which describes itself as the largest ratings and reviews website for senior care and services across the US and Canada.
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

AT&T says that alleged massive customer data hack didn't happen on its watch

Last week T-Mobile elicited groans after it confirmed a massive hack of customer data — its fourth such hack in four years. For a short time it appeared that something similar had happened to its in-country carrier rival, AT&T: a post on an illicit hacker forum claimed to have customer data from 70 million people, selling for $200,000. But in contrast with T-Mobile's response, AT&T says its investigation of the sample data indicates that it didn't come from the company's servers.
Cell PhonesFast Company

What you can do about the T-Mobile data breach

Over the weekend, Motherboard’s Joseph Cox reported on a potentially major T-Mobile data breach involving the personal information of more than 100 million people. The hacker who claims to have taken this information is now looking to sell it online. It reportedly includes names, social security numbers, phone numbers, mailing addresses, driver’s license information, and the IMEI numbers associated with customers’ devices. Cox wrote that he’s seen samples of the data and confirmed that it lines up with information about T-Mobile customers.
TechnologyInc.com

T-Mobile Suffered a Massive Data Breach. Its Response Is the 1 Thing No Company Should Ever Do

Over the past week, T-Mobile confirmed that it was the subject of a massive data breach that exposed the personal information of at least 50 million people. That information includes first and last names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, and driver's license information. That's pretty much the worst-case scenario, and the only reason we found out is that the company responded to a report from Vice's Motherboard.
Economyidropnews.com

How to Use the FTC to Get Money Back from T-Mobile, Amazon, and More

Need some extra cash but don’t want to give up any of your precious possessions? Then you’ll want to check out the Federal Trade Commission’s refund webpage that maintains a running list of completed consumer protection cases that puts money back in the hands of the people. The Federal Trade...
TechnologyApple Insider

Hackers selling data on 100M T-Mobile customers after server attack

T-Mobile is looking into a breach of its servers that has apparently resulted in harvested data on over 100 million customers being sold on a hacker forum. On Sunday, T-Mobile confirmed it was investigating a post on a hacker forum claiming to sell a cache of data relating to its customers. It is claimed by the poster that they had managed to acquire the data on over 100 million people, taken from servers operated by the carrier. The data stems from "T-Mobile USA. Full customer info," the forumposter told Motherboard, and that multiple servers were compromised to get it.
LawFOXBusiness

T-Mobile hit with class-action lawsuits over data breach

T-Mobile has been hit with a pair of class-action lawsuits in Washington federal court as the number of current and former customers impacted by a cyberattack against the telecommunications giant grows. One of the lawsuits, Espanoza v. T-Mobile USA, accuses T-Mobile of putting plaintiffs and class-action members at "considerable risk"...
TechnologyPosted by
NBC News

T-Mobile says it is investigating a data breach

T-Mobile is investigating a data breach at the company, a spokesperson said Monday. While the company said that it wasn’t yet sure if the breach involved customer data, the announcement came on the heels of unverified claims by an anonymous hacker on social media that an enormous cache of sensitive customer data had been stolen.
TechnologyCNET

T-Mobile data breach and SIM-swap scam: How to protect your identity

Just when you think the massive T-Mobile hack can't get any worse, on Friday the carrier announced that over 50 million people, including current and former customers as well as prepaid customers, were affected by the breach. Information like Social Security numbers, driver's licenses and account PINs were exposed. Here are some steps you can take right now to protect your financial information.
TechnologyCNET

T-Mobile cyberattack: Keep your personal data safe after a breach

T-Mobile continues to investigate a data breach from the past week that compromised the personal information of tens of millions people, and not just active subscribers. The data includes names, driver's license numbers, Social Security numbers and device identification (IMEI and IMSI) numbers for subscribers, former customers, and prospective customers who may have been interested in T-Mobile service at one point. And the breach includes customers of Metro by T-Mobile too. That means almost anyone who has given their information to T-Mobile could be affected.

Comments / 0

