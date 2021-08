Klarna has announced it officially launches in Poland, introducing its ‘Pay in 30 days’ option, in partnership with H&M, as well as the Klarna app. With 'Pay in 30', consumers can shop and pay in a way that gives them more flexibility, with no interest or fees. Additionally, the Klarna app allows them to browse through recommended stores and manage their Klarna payments with integrated merchants. Shoppers can get inspiration through curated shopping lists, create and share personalised folders, as well as activate price drop notifications, with many more features to come soon.