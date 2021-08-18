Cancel
Alabama State

Alabama adds 4,465 new COVID cases, 1,146 from 2 counties

By Leada Gore
AL.com
 6 days ago
Alabama saw another day with more than 4,000 new COVID cases. Yesterday the state reported 4,023 new cases of coronavirus. Today, that number grew to 4,465, according to the latest figures from the Alabama Department of Public Health. More than 1,100 of the new cases came from two counties: Mobile (594) and Jefferson (552). Baldwin County added 371 new cases. Other counties with triple digit increases include Calhoun (108), Houston (119), Lee (136), Madison (197), Montgomery (187), Shelby (157), St. Clair (129) and Talladega (100).

