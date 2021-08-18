Cancel
Bethlehem, NY

BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: Mask up at the library

By Michael Hallisey
 6 days ago
T he library is once again requiring masks for all indoor visitors ages 2 and up regardless of vaccination status. This decision is based on current CDC recommendations and rising COVID-19 transmission rates in the Capital Region. Visit www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org to view a copy of the library’s phased reopening plan.

We know that everyone is eager to have this pandemic behind us, but until that time, we are taking the necessary steps to prevent the spread. Thank you for doing your part to protect the health and safety of our community.

Your library outside

When the weather’s nice, please check out one of our many outdoor spaces for reading and relaxing. At this time, masks are not required outside on library grounds.

Enjoy a picnic at one of our shaded accessible tables, or tap into our Free Library WiFi while working or studying al fresco. Kids will love an interactive stroll around the grounds while enjoying our latest Storywalk featuring “Fox and the Bike Ride” by Corey R. Tabor. Or just chill out on our Ian Boegel Memorial Patio, a welcoming outdoor nook just off the Children’s Place filled with fun-sized furniture and whimsical decorations.

In the right light

Borrow a ring light from the library for your next video conference or remote interview and you’ll be more than ready for your close up. Ring lights are designed to cast an even light on the subject, minimizing shadows and blemishes for a picture perfect image. They are ideal for portraits, selfies, live streaming, virtual meetings, and social media videos.

The library’s ring light setup includes everything you need to get started: light, stand, filter and accessories. Search for it in the library catalog.

More fun at the park

Catch the one-and-only Jester Jim at our rescheduled park program Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m. This is not your ordinary juggling show! With a trunk full of props and a looping machine, you will be glued to every sight and sound.

The performance takes place at Elm Avenue Park on the special events lawn. It is presented in partnership with Bethlehem Town Parks and Recreation and co-sponsored by the Friends of Bethlehem Public Library. Space is available on a first-come basis.

Time to get crafty

Creativebug, a new online resource just for Bethlehem cardholders, provides thousands of high-quality, on-trend arts and crafts instructional videos. At Creativebug, you’ll find fun and engaging classes for artists and makers of all skill levels. In addition to instructional videos on drawing, painting, sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, baking and more – all taught by experts – you’ll have access to downloadable patterns and supply lists.

— Kristen Roberts

