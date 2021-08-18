Cancel
TheStreet

Superior Group Of Companies, Inc. To Present Virtually And Host Investor Meetings at The 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

SEMINOLE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. ® (NASDAQ: SGC) (the "Company") today announced that Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, Andy Demott, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and members of the senior executive division leadership, will participate in the virtual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Management will host virtual one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day.

A webcast of management's presentation is scheduled to be available at 7:30 am CST on August 25 th and may be accessed via the investor relations presentations section of the company's website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/Presentations and through the conference site at www.IDEASconferences.com .

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies ™ formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers. We provide customized support for each of our divisions through our shared services model.

Fashion Seal Healthcare ®, HPI ® and WonderWink ® are our core uniform brands. Each is one of America's leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets we serve. We specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every workday, more than 7 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.

BAMKO ®, Tangerine Promotions ®, Public Identity ® and Gifts By Design ™ are our signature promotional product companies. We provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world's most successful brands.

The Office Gurus ® is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for our customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve our customers' service experiences.

SGC's commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as our financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for our customers' diverse needs while embracing a "Customer 1st, Every Time!" philosophy and culture in all of our business segments.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS." and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or lwesley@threepa.com.

Contact:Andrew D. Demott, Jr.COO, CFO & Treasurer727-803-7135 -OR-Hala ElsherbiniThree Part AdvisorsSenior Managing Director214-442-0016

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
