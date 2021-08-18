Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Why eight months? What’s behind the timing of the COVID booster shot

wfla.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NBC) — Federal health officials are expected Wednesday to present evidence for why people are likely to need COVID-19 boosters eight months after their second doses of a vaccine, according to sources with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The eight-month time frame is most likely based on findings...

www.wfla.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Boosters#Disease Control#Covid#Emory University Hospital#Cdc#Nbcnews Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You've Done This, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination Is 82 Times Higher

As the Delta variant wreaks havoc across the U.S, we're hearing more and more about people testing positive for COVID despite being fully vaccinated. These breakthrough infections are expected and can happen to anyone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Las Vegas tourists, wedding guests, and even White House officials have all been hit with breakthrough infections over the last month. But the risk isn't the same across the board: New research has found that some people do have a dramatically higher risk of getting COVID after vaccination.
PharmaceuticalsSlate

What Are the Possible Side Effects of Vaccine Booster Shots?

Beginning as soon as Sept. 20, booster Moderna and Pfizer shots will become available all over the U.S. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pointed out, vaccines’ effectiveness wanes over time, so U.S. health authorities now urge everyone to get a booster shot eight months after being fully vaccinated. (At first, the recommendation was issued only for immunocompromised people). And while some argue about whether there is a real need for booster shots, particularly when other countries haven’t had enough vaccines for a first round, others are hesitant because of the potential side effects. After all, many people experienced rough side effects from their second shot—and not everyone can afford to take a couple of days off to recuperate. So, what do we know about side effects from a third dose of the COVID vaccine?
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
U.S. Politicsthewestsidegazette.com

US Warns Of Polio-Like Illness Outbreak In Four Months

WASHINGTON — The national public health agency of the United States, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on Aug. 17 alerted of an expected outbreak of the polio-like disease Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM) in the next four months. AFM is an uncommon but serious neurologic condition. It causes the...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
News 12

The New Normal: COVID-19 booster vaccines

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined this morning by Dr. Richard Barakat and Dr. Matthew Harris. Dr. Barakat is the physician-in-chief and director of the Northwell Cancer Institute. Dr. Harris is the medical director of Northwell's COVID-19 vaccination program.
Lycoming County, PASun-Gazette

Lycoming County now at ‘high’ COVID transmission rate, CDC says

With rising numbers of people becoming infected by coronavirus, Lycoming County’s COVID-19 transmission level recently increased from substantial to high level, according to the Centers for Disease Control. “We had a transmission level of 108.5 new cases per 100,000 population in the seven-day period ending Aug. 22,” said Barbara Hemmendinger,...
Mecklenburg County, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Do you need a third COVID shot? Here’s what we know about the booster shots so far

As COVID-19 cases rise in Mecklenburg County, at least one area vaccine provider is already offering third doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. On Friday, the CDC recommended some immunocompromised people should get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. And the Biden administration on Wednesday recommended a third dose of the shots to everyone who is eligible.
Public HealthPosted by
Variety

COVID-19 Booster Shots to Be Available Next Month, Health Officials Announce

Announced by health officials and the Biden administration on Wednesday, Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to get a booster shot beginning in September. Starting September 20, booster shots will be offered to individuals who were vaccinated in the early stages of the nationwide rollout, such as healthcare workers, nursing home residents and senior citizens, in order to further protect against COVID-19. Americans who got the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be eligible to get a booster shot eight months after they received their second shot. More research will be done on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the...
Healthsuperhits1027.com

CDC, FDA Officially Recommend Third Booster Shot After Eight Months

U.S. Health officials are officially recommending that Americans get a third vaccine shot. The booster shot should be received 8 months after the second shot – meaning the first round of boosters will begin next month for the earliest vaccine recipients. The third booster shot applies to people who got...
Public Healthkhn.org

Biden Administration Will Recommend Covid Booster Shot After 8 Months

All previously vaccinated Americans, regardless of age or which shot they received, should get an extra jab, said sources who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of an expected announcement. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received...

Comments / 0

Community Policy