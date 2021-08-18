Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Lowe's, ViacomCBS, Target, BlackBerry and More

By Jesse Pound, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a look at the stocks making headlines in Wednesday's trading session. Lowe's – Shares of the retailer jumped nearly 10% after the company reported quarterly earnings that topped expectations and raised its revenue guidance. Lowe's sales picked up over the past year as consumers bought new houses, renovated kitchens and took on do-it-yourself projects while stuck at home during the pandemic. The stock is up 25% this year.

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackberry#Viacomcbs#Cars#Target#Wells Fargo#Qnx#Medmen#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here Are Warren Buffett's Biggest Stock Picks

Warren Buffett is one of the world's wealthiest people. Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio is valued over $293 billion. These are the Oracle of Omaha's five biggest stock picks. A unique ability to buy winning stocks has made Warren Buffett the sixth richest person on the planet. His past success and folksy wisdom has made him a household name and one of the most-watched investors in the world. Fortunately, following in his stock-picking footsteps doesn't require having his phone number on speed dial. Buffett's investment company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) files its holdings with the Securities and Exchange Commission every quarter and its latest report -- released this week -- reveals 76% of Berkshire Hathaway's $293 billion (yes, billion) portfolio is invested in just five stocks in three sectors.
StocksOrange County Business Journal

Midday Stock Roundup

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% to 4,487.50 during midday trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% to 35,374.50. The Nasdaq climbed 0.4% to 14,995.38. The yield on a 10-year Treasury bond jumped 2.3% to 1.284%. The price of gold increased 0.1% to $1,808.50. The price for a barrel...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

S&P 500 to rise another 8% through 2021-end - Wells Fargo

(Reuters) - A stellar U.S. corporate earnings season is expected to lift the S&P 500 by another 8% through the end of the year, analysts at Wells Fargo said on Tuesday, implying a near 28% jump for the benchmark equities index in 2021. In raising his price target for the...
StocksNBC San Diego

What to Watch Today: S&P 500 Set to Open at a Record After Closing Just Shy

U.S. stock futures rose Tuesday, one day after a strong rally led by reopening names as the FDA gave full approval to Pfizer's Covid vaccine. The Nasdaq closed at a record. The S&P 500 finished just shy of a new high. The Dow on Monday ended less than 1% away from its latest record close last week. The approval of Pfizer's two-shot vaccine was seen as clearing the path for more mandates in the face of the spread of the delta variant. (CNBC)
StocksNBC New York

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Nordstrom, Toll Brothers & More

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading. Nordstrom — Shares of the retailer slid more than 3% in extended trading despite Nordstrom beating top- and bottom-line estimates during the second quarter. The company earned 49 cents per share on $3.66 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting the company to earn 27 cents per share on $3.36 billion in revenue.
Economyinvesting.com

Wells Fargo Stick to Their Buy Rating for DoorDash

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on DoorDash on Monday, setting a price target of $235, which is approximately 27.66% above the present share price of $184.08. Fitzgerald expects DoorDash to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.30 for the third quarter of 2021. The current...
StocksShareCast

London midday: Stocks maintain gains after data flurry; Sainsbury's surges

London stocks were still in the black by midday on Monday as investors digested a slew of UK data releases, with Sainsbury’s lifted by takeover speculation. The FTSE 100 was 0.4% firmer at 7,117.49. Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: "Markets enter the new week with some...
ComputersNBC San Diego

Microsoft Stock Hits Fresh Record After Announcing Office 365 Price Hikes

The price changes Microsoft announced last week might be designed to push customers to more expensive subscriptions, which are seeing a smaller increase, Goldman Sachs said. Microsoft stands to grow Azure and Windows revenue as a result of the increased price of one bundle. Microsoft shares closed at a fresh...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Lowe's Stock Surged Today

Shares of Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) popped 9.6% on Wednesday after the home improvement retailer delivered solid second-quarter results. Lowe's total sales rose 1% year over year to $27.6 billion. That was above Wall Street's estimates for revenue of $26.9 billion. The better-than-expected performance was driven by robust growth in Lowe's...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Cloud Stock Paycom Stock Makes 'Thunderous' Move Toward Breakout

After declining 36% within its current chart pattern, cloud-based human resources leader Paycom Software (PAYC) is back near a buy point. Paycom stock is making some noise, jumping over 16% on the week ended Aug. 6 after posting a second quarter of accelerating earnings and sales growth. Last month, Paycom made a deal with…
StocksNBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Robinhood, Cisco, Nvidia & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Robinhood — Shares of the commission-free trading app tumbled more than 5% in after-hours trading after its first earnings report as a public company. Robinhood reported a net loss of $502 million, or a loss of $2.16 per share, within the expected net loss of $487 million to $537 million forecast by the company. Its revenue more than doubled to $565 million, boosted by a massive surge in crypto trading.
ComputersInvestorPlace

BlackBerry Stock Popped Despite QNX Security Scare

No matter what business it’s been in — smartphones, enterprise software, messaging or embedded automotive software — BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE:BB) has worked hard to craft an identity around security. However, BB stock was in the headlines on Tuesday when it was announced that a security flaw had been found in its QNX software.
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Macy's, Kohl's, Tapestry, Petco and others

Macy's (M) – The retailer reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share, well above the 19 cents consensus estimate, with revenue also above forecasts. Macy's reported a better-than-expected increase in comparable-store sales, raised its annual sales forecast, and also announced a share buyback and the reinstatement of its dividend. Shares jumped 3.7% in the premarket.

Comments / 0

Community Policy