Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Lowe's, ViacomCBS, Target, BlackBerry and More
Here's a look at the stocks making headlines in Wednesday's trading session. Lowe's – Shares of the retailer jumped nearly 10% after the company reported quarterly earnings that topped expectations and raised its revenue guidance. Lowe's sales picked up over the past year as consumers bought new houses, renovated kitchens and took on do-it-yourself projects while stuck at home during the pandemic. The stock is up 25% this year.www.nbcsandiego.com
