Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Lowe's, ViacomCBS, Target, BlackBerry and More

Warren Buffett is one of the world's wealthiest people. Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio is valued over $293 billion. These are the Oracle of Omaha's five biggest stock picks. A unique ability to buy winning stocks has made Warren Buffett the sixth richest person on the planet. His past success and folksy wisdom has made him a household name and one of the most-watched investors in the world. Fortunately, following in his stock-picking footsteps doesn't require having his phone number on speed dial. Buffett's investment company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) files its holdings with the Securities and Exchange Commission every quarter and its latest report -- released this week -- reveals 76% of Berkshire Hathaway's $293 billion (yes, billion) portfolio is invested in just five stocks in three sectors.