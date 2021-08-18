Cancel
Upper Saucon Township, PA

Familiar pop-up shop returning to The Promenade Shops (at least for now)

By Pamela Sroka-Holzmann
 6 days ago
A well-known pop-up shop is returning to The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley -- at least for the rest of 2021. Go! Calendars, Games & Toys recently opened in Suite 300, next to Athleta at the Upper Saucon Township shopping destination. The store is an annual seasonal tenant, but Promenade Marketing Director Krista Berardelli told lehighvalleylive.com the store plans to stay at least until the end of 2021.

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Easton, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Here’s what a vacant Best Buy store has become in the Phillipsburg area

A Best Buy store that has sat vacant since November 2019 at the Greenwich Center strip mall is now a discount retailer. Big Lots is celebrating a grand opening Saturday, Aug. 28 at its new location at 1202 New Brunswick Ave. Patrons can expect doorbuster offers and scratch-off cards with the potential of up to $250 off a purchase throughout the weekend. The store is now open for business and celebrated a soft opening last month, a chain spokeswoman told lehighvalleylive.com on Monday.

