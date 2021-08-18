Familiar pop-up shop returning to The Promenade Shops (at least for now)
A well-known pop-up shop is returning to The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley -- at least for the rest of 2021. Go! Calendars, Games & Toys recently opened in Suite 300, next to Athleta at the Upper Saucon Township shopping destination. The store is an annual seasonal tenant, but Promenade Marketing Director Krista Berardelli told lehighvalleylive.com the store plans to stay at least until the end of 2021.www.lehighvalleylive.com
