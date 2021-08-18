Familiar pop-up shop returning to The Promenade Shops (at least for now)

A Best Buy store that has sat vacant since November 2019 at the Greenwich Center strip mall is now a discount retailer. Big Lots is celebrating a grand opening Saturday, Aug. 28 at its new location at 1202 New Brunswick Ave. Patrons can expect doorbuster offers and scratch-off cards with the potential of up to $250 off a purchase throughout the weekend. The store is now open for business and celebrated a soft opening last month, a chain spokeswoman told lehighvalleylive.com on Monday.