Apparently Ty Fryfogle didn’t come back to school to study up on how to be the NFL’s next diva wide receiver. After being named the Big Ten’s receiver of the year and third team All-American in 2020, many assumed Fryfogle would ride the wave to the NFL Draft. He finished his degree in May, he was part of one of the best seasons in IU football history — what more could there be to accomplish, right?