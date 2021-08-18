Cancel
Sen. Portman, others in Ohio delegation need to support Biden’s American Families Plan

By Other Voices
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
We know that President Joe Biden cares about the American people, all of us. That care is shown in his proposed American Families Plan. It includes provisions that help working and middle-class families, like expanding the child tax credit so that parents can care for their families beyond 2021. Another provision is for massive investments in education, from free universal preschool to two years of free community college.

