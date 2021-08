Epic Games and DC Comics bring their latest crossover to light as Wonder Woman will be headed to the Fortnite island for an event. Continuing the Invasion storyline where they are grabbing the greatest heroes they can to help, the Themysciran warrior (clad in her Armored variant) will arrive in the game with her look available in the Item Shop on August 19th, 2021 at 8pm ET. You'll be able to snag a number of items with her look to as you'll get the Golden Eagle Wings Glider, Athena's Battleaxe, DC Trinity Loading Screen, and Diana's Mantle Back Bling. The last of which comes in two variants. As for the event, we have the details from Epic for you here as that will kick off on August 18th where you have a chance to earn it rather than purchase it.