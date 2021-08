The average advertised price for a used car, truck, crossover or SUV in July 2021 exceeded $25,000. According to data compiled by market research firm Kelley Blue Book, the average advertised price for a used car in America at the end of July sat at $25,500. This is 28 percent higher than in July of 2020 and is the result of recurring month-to-month price increases for used vehicles, which have largely been spurred on by a lack of new vehicle inventory due to the COVID-19 pandemic and semiconductor chip shortage.