Crystal Guard will be the third season of Rainbow Six: Siege‘s Year 6. Ubisoft has now revealed what players can expect from the update due to arrive with the start of the season next month. Not only did we get a better look at the season’s new Operator Osa—the first transgender Operator to be added to the game—there was a brief look at three updated maps, an update to flashbangs, and tweaks to three of the game’s maps.