Calls for mediation to resolve Holmes Beach’s treehouse lawsuits fell flat. But a resolution did come in one case — for the city, at least. Judge Charles Sniffen of the 12th Judicial Circuit Court issued an order July 7 dismissing the city from one of three lawsuits centered around a treehouse at 103 29th St., Holmes Beach, according to attorney Jay Daigneault, who, alongside attorney Randy Mora, represents the city in the case.