Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kennett, MO

Mask Mandate for Kennett Schools

ktmoradio.com
 6 days ago

Here is a statement from Kennett Superintendent Dr. Chris Wilson received by Hometown News this morning:. During the August 17, 2021 Kennett #39 Board of Education meeting, a revision was approved to the districts’ Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan to include a Mask Mandate for all Pre-K-12th grade students and staff for the 2021-2022 school year. Due to the recent rise in COVID cases in our area, we feel this decision is in the best interest of the students and staff. The district will begin the year in Phase I of our plan, which can be found on the districts’ website (www.kennett.k12.mo.us)

www.ktmoradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
City
Kennett, MO
Local
Missouri Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Education#Www#The Districts#Kennett Superintendent#Hometown News#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy