Mask Mandate for Kennett Schools

Here is a statement from Kennett Superintendent Dr. Chris Wilson received by Hometown News this morning:. During the August 17, 2021 Kennett #39 Board of Education meeting, a revision was approved to the districts’ Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan to include a Mask Mandate for all Pre-K-12th grade students and staff for the 2021-2022 school year. Due to the recent rise in COVID cases in our area, we feel this decision is in the best interest of the students and staff. The district will begin the year in Phase I of our plan, which can be found on the districts’ website (www.kennett.k12.mo.us)