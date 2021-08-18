Ocala woman arrested on second battery charge after allegedly attacking victim

An Ocala woman was arrested after a man claims she battered him. On Sunday, August 15, a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy responded to call about a battery. A victim claims he was battered by 33-year-old Brittany Hoffer. The victim claims he came back home to get his belongings from staying at a friend’s house when he and Hoffer began arguing. The victim claims he repeatedly knocked on the door and asked for his belongings until Hoffer allegedly opened the door and began hitting him. The victim claims Hoffer grabbed his necklace and snatched it from his neck, according to the sheriff’s report.