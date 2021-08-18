Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Ahead of FDA action, HHS plans COVID-19 booster rollout

By Michael Fitzhugh, Mari Serebrov
 6 days ago

Plans for offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in the U.S. took a big step forward Aug. 18, as Health and Human Services (HHS) public health and medical experts laid out their intention to offer booster shots across the country for people 18 and older beginning the week of Sept. 20 and starting eight months after an individual's second dose.

