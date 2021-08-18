Cancel
Fort Mccoy, FL

Gene Oakley Gale Jr.

By Staff Report
ocala-news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort McCoy – Gene Oakley “Ted” Gale, Jr., 71, passed away August 10, 2021 at the family’s home. He was born September 6, 1949, in Worcester, MA to Dorothy A. Smith (Castine) and Edward C. Smith (Stepfather). Ted and his family moved to Florida in 1972 where he has resided in Fort McCoy the remainder of his life. He was known as “The Catfish & Drywall man”. He was a true construction man, he built his family home over the years, room by room all by hand. He was a simple, honest, hardworking Christian man, he had a Love for nature and the outdoors. Enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and camping with his family. He will be greatly missed by many.

www.ocala-news.com

