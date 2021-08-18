‘Dying Light 2’ to detail parkour, combat, and faction systems at Gamescom

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4200+. PC System Analysis For The Detail Episode 2: From The Ashes Requirements. Your PC will need a graphics card thats as powerful as a GeForce GT 340/Radeon X1900 GT and it should be paired with either a Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4200+/Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz CPU to match the The Detail Episode 2: From The Ashes recommended system specs. This PC setup will deliver 60 Frames Per Second on High graphics settings on 1080p monitor resolution. 2 GB will also be needed to achieve the The Detail Episode 2: From The Ashes rec specs and get 60FPS. You should also have 1 GB system memory for min specs. We suggest a 15 year old PC to play smoothly.