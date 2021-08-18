Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Dying Light 2’ to detail parkour, combat, and faction systems at Gamescom

By Matt Kamen
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper and publisher Techland has outlined its Gamescom 2021 plans, announcing a major update for its upcoming horror title Dying Light 2 Stay Human. The third episode of Techland’s behind-the-scenes online series ‘Dying 2 Know’ will premiere as a live stream at 7pm BST on August 26, as part of this year’s Gamescom show. Where previous instalments have focused on the game’s release date – December 7, coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC – or its story, the next episode will explore the game’s mechanics.

www.nme.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamescom#Dying Light 2#Faction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Related
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Combat Mission Beyond Overlord System Requirements

Graphics: AMD Rage 128 Ultra 16MB or NVIDIA Vanta 16MB. Graphics: AMD All-in-Wonder 9000 64MB or NVIDIA GeForce 2 MX 100/200 32MB. PC System Analysis For Combat Mission Beyond Overlord Requirements. Combat Mission Beyond Overlord requires at least a All-in-Wonder 9000 64MB or GeForce 2 MX 100/200 32MB to meet...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

The Detail Episode 2: From The Ashes System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4200+. PC System Analysis For The Detail Episode 2: From The Ashes Requirements. Your PC will need a graphics card thats as powerful as a GeForce GT 340/Radeon X1900 GT and it should be paired with either a Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4200+/Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz CPU to match the The Detail Episode 2: From The Ashes recommended system specs. This PC setup will deliver 60 Frames Per Second on High graphics settings on 1080p monitor resolution. 2 GB will also be needed to achieve the The Detail Episode 2: From The Ashes rec specs and get 60FPS. You should also have 1 GB system memory for min specs. We suggest a 15 year old PC to play smoothly.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

DC Universe Online: Fight For The Light System Requirements

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Pentium 4 3.0GHz / AMD Sempron 3600+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X800 XT or NVIDIA GeForce 7800 GS. Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E6700 2.66GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 5800+. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 6530D or NVIDIA GeForce GT 330. RAM: 2...
Video Gamesgamecritics.com

Dying Light: Platinum Edition Review

HIGHThe game still holds up after more than five years. LOW Is it me or does the game really enjoys popping up loading screens?. Editor’s Note: This review covers the all-in-one collected Platinum Edition of the open-world first-person parkour/zombie game Dying Light from a high-level perspective. For those not already familiar, additional information and in-depth specifics for each piece of content can be found here:
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Dying Light - Bad Blood System Requirements

OS: Windows 10,8,7 (64 bit) Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-2500 @3.3 GHz / AMD FX-8320 @3.5 GHz. Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 560 / AMD Radeon™ HD 6870 (1GB VRAM) OS: Windows 10,8,7 (64 bit) Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4670K @3.4 GHz / AMD FX-8350 @4.0 GHz. Memory: 8 GB RAM. Graphics: NVIDIA®...
Video Gamesegmnow.com

New details on what to expect from Dying Light 2’s graphical modes

When Dying Light 2 finally hits this December, it’ll bring two selectable graphical modes with it on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S—and developer Techland has now provided more details on the differences between them. In a new interview with MP1st, lead level designer Piotr Pawlaczyk explained that the first...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Ace Combat: Assault Horizon System Requirements

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4300 1.8GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4000+. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 3850 or NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT. Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad Q9400 2.66GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 940. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 3850 or NVIDIA GeForce...
Technologygame-debate.com

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope System Requirements

Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 250 v2 2GB or NVIDIA GeForce GT 640 v3. PC System Analysis For Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Requirements. You need a Core i3-3240 3.4GHz or Phenom II X4 40 processor coupled with a GeForce GT 640 v3 to run Harvest Moon: Light of Hope system requirements at recommended. You can expect to get around 60FPS at 1080p screen res on high graphics settings with this hardware. System memory required for Harvest Moon: Light of Hope is 4 GB performance memory. System memory for min is 4 GB. Make sure your GPU can run DirectX 11.00 or Harvest Moon: Light of Hope won’t run. Recommended needs around a 8 year old PC to run.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

F.E.A.R. Combat System Requirements

Processor: Intel Pentium 4 1.3GHz / AMD Athlon XP 1600+. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 2350 Pro or NVIDIA GeForce 7300 GS 256MB. Processor: Intel Pentium 4 3.0GHz / AMD Athlon XP 3000+. Graphics: AMD Radeon 9800 Pro or NVIDIA GeForce 6600. RAM: 1 GB. HDD: 5 GB. DirectX 9 Compatible...
Video GamesThe Independent

Xbox announces details of Gamescom 2021 showcase

Xbox has announced details of its Gamescom 2021 showcase, suggesting it will feature the “biggest exclusive games line up ever”. The show will take place on 24 August, and fans can expect to see “in-depth” updates from some previously announced Xbox Game Studios titles. While it hasn't been confirmed, new...
Video GamesGematsu

Yurukill: The Calumniation Games details systems

ADV (Adventure) Part. Investigate attractions and uncover clues to help solve the puzzles you encounter. With their sights set on victory, the teams face their attractions in the Yurukill Games. The documents you acquire by solving puzzles are the key to unlocking the secrets behind everything. Glean hints from helpful...
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Naraka: Bladepoint is a 60-player battle royale with melee combat and parkour

Naraka: Bladepoint delivers a unique battle royale experience with exhilarating melee action and unparalleled movement that draws inspiration from Asian culture. Naraka: Bladepoint has been released on PC via Steam. It comes from 24 Entertainment, a Chinese game studio formed by a group of industry professionals. The game provides players with a one-of-a-kind battle royale experience that includes unlimited movement through grappling and parkour, as well as deep, tactical melee fighting to make each match thrilling and intense as combatants struggle for victory.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Super Monday Night Combat System Requirements

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Pentium 4 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon MP 1900+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X800 GT or NVIDIA GeForce 7800 GS. Processor: Intel Pentium D 830 3.0GHz / AMD Athlon LE-1640. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 5570 512MB or NVIDIA GeForce GT 240. RAM: 2 GB. HDD: 2...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Red Faction Evolution System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-560 3.3GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 805. Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 360X or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti. Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K 3.4GHz / AMD FX-8370. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060. RAM: 8 GB. HDD: 40...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

New Dying 2 Know episode for Dying Light 2 will air during gamescom 2021

Over the past several months, fans of the 2015 survival horror game Dying Light have received a steady stream of news about the title’s upcoming sequel, Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Much of this news came courtesy of Dying 2 Know, developer Techland’s official live stream series that goes into detail on everything from game mechanics to the story of the much-anticipated sequel. Fans will soon get another piece of enticing Dying Light 2 news, as the third episode of Dying 2 Know will air during gamescom on August 26 at 11 AM PT and 8 PM CEST.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Dying Light Update 1.38 Patch Notes

Update 1.38 has arrived for Dying Light, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Even though Techland is set to release Dying Light 2 on current and past gen hardware later this year, the developer is still updating the original game six years after its release in early 2015.
Video Gamesbloody-disgusting.com

Techland Announces “Dying 2 Know” Gamescom Edition For August 26

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is still a ways off, but that’s not stopping Techland from doing another “Dying 2 Know” episode. The developer has announced that they’ll be doing a special episode from Gamescom later this month on August 26th, which will be hosted by lead game designer Tymon Smektała, and focus on the game’s parkour and combat.

Comments / 1

Community Policy