Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Orange Is The New Black’ star Laura Prepon reveals she left Scientology

By Ella Kemp
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange Is The New Black star Laura Prepon has revealed she has left Scientology. The actor, who played Alex Vause in the hit drama series from 2013 to 2019, opened up in a new interview with People saying she had left the religion five years ago. “I’m no longer practicing...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Oprah
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Ben Foster
Person
Laura Prepon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scientology#Orange Is The New Black#Black Star#Catholic#Jewish#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Laura Prepon Leaves Scientology: This Big Life-Changing Reason Explains Why

The "Orange Is the New Black" former star Laura Prepon has revealed that she no longer practices Scientology as motherhood changed her life. "I've always been very open-minded, even since I was a child. I was raised Catholic and Jewish," Laura Prepon admitted in an interview with People. "I've prayed in churches, meditated in temples. I've studied Chinese meridian theory."
Religionnewsbrig.com

Former Scientologists React After Laura Prepon Quits the Church

While Leah Remini has yet to react, her Aftermath cohost and former Scientology spokesman shared his thoughts on Prepon’s announcement. Laura Prepon made headlines this week when she announced she quietly left Scientology five years ago — a move that has a few fellow former church members talking. “I’m no...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Laura Prepon 'riddled with anxiety' about motherhood

Laura Prepon was "riddled with anxiety" when she became a mother. The 41-year-old actress has two children - a four-year-old daughter and a 16-month-old son - with her husband Ben Foster, and has said she battled with anxiety when her daughter was born because she wasn't sure she had what it takes to be a mother.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

That '70s Show And OITNB Vet Laura Prepon Reflects On Leaving Scientology And How She Lives Her Life Now

Arguably best known for bringing half of one of TV's breeziest couples to life, That '70s Show vet Laura Prepon took some time away from acting in the past couple of years to conquer other career challenges, such as writing her third book while also starting up a kitchenware line. (Excellently titled PrepOn Kitchen.) Having released a book about motherhood in 2020, Prepon recently talked about the impact that being a mother has had, and reflected on where she's at now in life, years after leaving the Church of Scientology behind.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Laura Prepon

Star of Thats 70s Show and October Road. Laura Prepon is fairly cute sometimes. Laura Prepon Quits Scientology: No More Crazy Cult For Me!. For reasons that aren't entirely clear to those of us who have no held on to an E-meter to have our thetans measured, the Church of Scientology wields a tremendous amount of influence in Hollywood.
ReligionPosted by
Us Weekly

Celebrity Scientologists and Stars Who Have Left the Church

Through the years, the Church of Scientology has recruited countless celebrities to become members. In the 1950s, founder L. Ron Hubbard created what became known as “Project Celebrity,” a written program that offers rewards to Scientologists who bring in some of the biggest names in Hollywood. The controversial religion also...
TV & VideosPopculture

Classic Sitcom Star Reveals She Is Broke Years After Abrupt Cancellation

Grace Under Fire star Brett Butler has fallen under hard times. Her situation is so dire that one of her closest friends launched a GoFundMe page to help her. Butler, 63, was making $250,000 per episode at the height of her fame, but she told The Hollywood Reporter this month she is "ashamed" of her current situation. She was close to homelessness at one point.
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Young Bae Reveals Her New Boo

Young Bae and Rob didn’t work out. “Black Ink Crew” star Young Bae opened up about plenty on the show since her first season. She has discussed her painful childhood. And she has admitted that having an abusive father has still been difficult for her to process even as an adult. Bae tried to talk things out with her dad in front of the cameras, too. But it wasn’t productive. And she was too emotional to even get all the words out that she wanted while they were face to face.
HomelessPosted by
Best Life

"Grace Under Fire" Star Reveals She's Broke & on the Verge of Homelessness

Brett Butler was the star of one of the most successful comedies of the mid-1990s, Grace Under Fire, but since the show ended in 1998, the actor says it's been struggle after struggle for her. In a new revealing interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Butler says she left Hollywood for a quieter life in Georgia, but returned to L.A. when money ran out. Now, at 63, she's at risk of being evicted. Read on to find out how Butler wound up in such a difficult position and what happened to her fortune.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
MusicTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gabriel Jagger

When most people see Gabriel Jagger’s name, the first thing that comes to mind is whether or not he’s related to the legendary Mick Jagger. The answer is yes. Gabriel is one of Jagger’s eight children. His mother is well-known model Jerry Hall who was in a relationship with Mick for nearly 20 years. Despite his parents’ successful careers in the spotlight, Gabriel has never been one to ride their coat tails. Instead, he has worked hard to create a solid foundation for himself and he’s well on his way. Recently, Gabriel reached a major milestone after officially marrying his long-time partner, Anouk Winzenried. The couple previously postponed their wedding twice due to COVID-19. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Gabriel Jagger.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

B&B Spoilers: Quinn Gets New Surprise She Never Expected

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for Tuesday, August 17, 2021, reveal in Los Angeles Quinn paying a visit to Eric and getting the shock of her life. The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Eric Forrester Has Some Big News. Quinn (Rena Sofer) has resolved herself to the fact...

Comments / 0

Community Policy