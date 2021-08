The brother of a five-year-old girl murdered during the Dunblane massacre has called for recreational ownership of guns to be outlawed following Thursday’s mass shooting in Plymouth.The UK has some of the world’s tightest firearms laws in the world, with potential owners having to provide a valid reason for wanting a weapon.But Jack Crozier – who lost his sister Emma in the 1996 atrocity – says one of those permitted reasons, owning a gun for sporting or leisure purposes, should now be scrapped.“We understand that some people, like farmers, do need guns as tools but there should be no place...