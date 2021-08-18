Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Exiled Afghan president's daughter, 42, living in Brooklyn as an artist: report

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 6 days ago

The daughter of Afghanistan’s exiled President Ashraf Ghani lives in Brooklyn, according to a New York Post report. Mariam Ghani works as a visual artist and filmmaker, the outlet reported.

1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
