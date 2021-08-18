Woman surprised when 10-foot-long python emerges from spice rack in grocery store

Helaina Alati was shopping in a supermarket in Sydney when a nonvenomous diamond python stuck its head out from behind a shelf of spices.

The snake reportedly came within 8 inches of Alati’s head.

Coincidentally, Alati just happens to be a trained snake wrangler and helped supermarket staff catch the python and release it into the wild.

An Australian woman got more than she bargained for while in the grocery store as she came face-to-face with a 10-foot-long python.

The Associated Press (AP) reports Helaina Alati was shopping in a supermarket in Sydney when a nonvenomous diamond python stuck its head out from behind a shelf of spices.

“I was in the spice aisle just looking for something to put on my chicken that night so I didn’t initially see it because it was curled up way back behind the little jars of spices,” Alati told the AP Wednesday.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

“I kind of turned to my right and it poked its head out,” she said.

The snake’s head reportedly came about 8 inches of Alati’s. She managed to get the python on video before alerting employees of the intruder.

Coincidentally, Alati just happens to be a trained snake wrangler and helped supermarket staff catch the python and release it into the wild.

It’s not clear how the snake made its way into the supermarket.

“I knew straight away it was non-venomous, it was non-aggressive, it wasn’t going to be a problem for anyone,” she told the news outlet.

“If anything, I think everyone was a little bit excited. We’re all in lockdown so it was kind of like the most excitement we’ve had for a while,” she said.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA