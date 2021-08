A reboot of The Office is not actively in the works, but an NBCUniversal executive has suggested the studio is very open to the idea of returning to Dunder Mifflin. Speaking at the Edinburgh International TV Festival, NBCU content chief Susan Rovner confirmed to Deadline that the studio had not yet ruled out a reboot of the Steve Carrell-fronted sitcom. Rovner initially refused to comment on plans for a reboot, but then revealed an interest in the project, saying, "whenever Greg Daniels wants to do one, we're standing by."