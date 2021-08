Funko is back at it again with a new slew of Pop Vinyls from the hit comedy show The Office. We have already seen so many Pops arrive from this show, but Funko keeps capturing hilarious moments in Pop form with new and amazing Pops. This wave of figure include the debut of The Office character Erin as seen in the later episodes of the series. The wave will consist of 7 Pops with 6 common releases and 1 exclusive heading exclusively to the Funko Shop. The Funko fun does not end there as The Office is also getting a special wave of Mini-Moment Diorama Playsets similar to the one the released for Seinfeld. Each moment brings a part of Dunder Mifflin to life with a chance at a Mini figure chase variant with each diorama. The whole reveals will consist of: