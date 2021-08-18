Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Crossword Puzzle of the Week: August 18

By Fox News
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's almost back-to-school time, are you ready to hit the books?. Put your skills to the test in this week's puzzle. Mobile app users, please click here.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Fox News

Fox News

530K+
Followers
112K+
Post
502M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Crossword Puzzle Of#Mobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Joan DidionThe Guardian

Crossword blog: a crossword can be 30 worlds in miniature

A little sentence can hold a world. Four hundred years ago, Joe Moran tells us in First You Write A Sentence, “the average length of a sentence was forty-five words”. By Victorian times, it had fallen to the thirties; “now it is in the twenties”. Moran cites the influence of such things as fragmented advertising copy and tweets, to which I might add slogans, packaging instructions and headlines.
Video Gamesgiantbomb.com

Slide Puzzles

Many video games contain a type of puzzle called a slide puzzle. There are multiple type of slide puzzles such as ones with a scrambled image that players slide one piece at a time in order to complete the image. Another type of slide puzzle is the "rush hour" style...
Video GamesTouchArcade

Dungeon and Puzzles

-- Awards: ● Bahamut 2020 ACG Creation Contest: Bronze Award ● Busan Indie Connect 2020: Excellence in Casual About: Dungeon and Puzzles is a game that challenges players' 2D spatial perception and logical thinking. A player can use a sword to attack monsters, or a bow and an arrow to destroy enemies from afar. Pushing the obstacles back with a shield and pulling the monsters with a pair of special gloves. There are 150 handcrafted rooms in the dungeon. Players will have to get a better understanding of the game to solve the puzzles and clear the rooms. To beat the puzzles with fewer moves, achieving advanced goals, players will have to try different tactics and move combinations to find an optimized solution for the room. Sometimes a player would need to put the old solution aside and take on a new perspective towards the problem, reexamine and rethink before making a move. Features: ● Dungeon + Puzzle + Sokoban ● 150 handcrafted rooms ● Fantasy themed pixel art ● Non-linear dungeon map -- ● Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/nekolyst ● Like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Nekolyst ● Join our Discord server https://discord.gg/A7Sss9d.
Video GamesSurrender at 20

Champion & Skin Sale: Week of August 23rd

[Recent News: Pentakill: Lost Chapter coming 9/8/21 / Regional Price Changes and Global Bonus Currency / Prime Gaming Loot]. The sales for the week of August 23rd are now in the shop! Each week an assortment of skins and champions will be on sale for up to 60% off! Check out this week's sales, featuring 15 skins and 5 Champions!
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Arena Breakout: How to download and play the Chinese version

‘Escape from Tarkov’-inspired FPS Battle Royale game, Arena Breakout is a “high-fidelity hardcore shooter that delivers a unique immersive dark zone combat experience” according to the creators but it’s a Chinese version altogether. In Arena Breakout, you’ll be immersed in a dark zone battleground! There are many unknowns and dangers on this battlefield. Your ultimate aim is to successfully escape the Dark Zone. Scavenging may lead to a full house, or you might be attacked and lose it all in a matter of seconds.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Mobile Legends: How to display your Street Rank in the game

In Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, players have the ability to showcase their in-game street ranking of a selected hero, allowing them to show off this achievement to the rest of the world! In this article, we will be looking into how you can be able to see your Mobile Legends in-game street rank on your profile and also how can you make that display to show other players this achievement of yours.
Video Gamesmobilemodegaming.com

Epic Seven – Learn How To Farm Gold

Even years after the game was released, Epic Seven continues to be one of the most popular gacha mobile games. There’s no doubt why the game remains popular as it perfectly balances its gacha system with the strategic gameplay that comes with it. If you are a fan of classic...
Video GamesComicBook

How to Watch the Xbox Gamescom 2021 Stream

In case you somehow missed it, Xbox is set to host a special stream full of news and announcements today as part of Gamescom 2021, which is once again an all-digital affair this year. As with all gaming convention-related events like this, there's practically no telling what Xbox might have up its collective sleeve, but there's plenty of fair assumptions and more than seem more than likely to show up. And technically, Xbox is a bit early to the party as Gamescom's Opening Night Live is set for tomorrow, August 25th, at 11AM PT/2PM ET with a pre-show beginning 30 minutes prior.
Video Gamesdroid-life.com

Norse-Inspired Strategy Game Northgard Arrives on Android

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. If you head on over to Google Play this week, you’ll find a popular strategy game called Northgard getting raved about from players. Indeed, the Norse-inspired strategy game has arrived for Android, no longer found on every platform besides our own.
Lifestylepurewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscope: August 22 to August 28

The full moon in Aquarius on the 22nd kicks off the week with pure optimism. Unlike this summer’s previous full moon in Aquarius back on July 23rd—which was conjunct taskmaster Saturn and brought a harsh reality check—this lunation is conjunct expansive Jupiter. It’s rare to get two full moons in a row in the same sign. What felt difficult a month ago, feels much breezier now. More possibilities than ever are within our reach. Virgo season begins later that same day as the sun moves into the pragmatic and practical earth sign. Happy Birthday to Melissa McCarthy, Chris Pine, Zendaya and of course, Beyoncé—our Virgo Kings and Queens. The vibe shift from Leo to Virgo, combined with lovely Venus making a supportive trine to steady Saturn on the 23rd, creates an atmosphere of putting our nose to the grindstone. Just watch out for confusion on the 24th when Mercury clashes with hazy Neptune. For now, it’s OK to keep ideas in their incubation phase.
LifestyleTeen Vogue

Weekly Horoscope: August 22 - August 28

This week brings the first and only Blue Moon of 2021. This rare cosmic phenomenon will urge us to reflect on the past and the paths we’re taking in life. This means that in this weekly horoscope, we’ll be making a lot of decisions that will change the course of our relationships, friendships, and studies in school — all of which will give us the inspiration and motivation to lead full, happy lives, and to always be the best versions of ourselves.
Lifestylepurewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscope: August 15 to August 21

There’s something in the air this week. Everyone’s unbothered, hydrated, in their lane and moisturized. Pleasure is a priority. This is because on the 16th, sweet Venus returns to her home sign of Libra, where balance, taste and beauty rule everything. Beyoncé has Venus in Libra—need we say more? Venus spends about a month of every year in her domicile of Libra, but 2021 is the first time since September 2016 when Venus won’t make any harsh aspects to Mars or Saturn during the transit. Think back to that era—what brought uncomplicated joy?

Comments / 0

Community Policy