Johnny Depp It is one of the most recent cases in a long list of artists who have been professionally canceled due to controversies related to their private lives. Far from others affected by the policy of the culture of cancellation have behind them strong and massive accusations rejected by the publicIt seems that Depp’s case is special since his fans have never abandoned him, but Hollywood does seem to have. All due to his legal battle with Amber Heard, his ex-wife and also an actress.