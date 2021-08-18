Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 10:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 10:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kane; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 AM MDT THIS MORNING FOR WEST CENTRAL KANE AND EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended for now. The North Fork of the Virgin River continues to see elevated flows. An areal flood warning is in effect for the Zion National Park area through 2 PM MDT. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 AM MDT Thursday for a portion of southwest Utah.