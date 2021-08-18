Pirates minor league observations: Oneil Cruz and Roansy Contreras on precipice of return

ALTOONA — Before Tuesday’s game against the Somerset Patriots, Oneil Cruz looked like a full participant in Class AA Altoona’s pregame workouts. The Pirates’ No. 1 prospect according to Baseball America began at shortstop, taking ground balls while his teammates held batting practice. Then he stepped into the cage and took some cuts for himself. And, boy, were they some mighty hacks. One of his swings produced a home run that bounced off either the McDonald’s sign far beyond right-center field or something else metallic, making a “dong” sound like the tolling of a bell.