Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pirates minor league observations: Oneil Cruz and Roansy Contreras on precipice of return

By Jason Mackey
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTOONA — Before Tuesday’s game against the Somerset Patriots, Oneil Cruz looked like a full participant in Class AA Altoona’s pregame workouts. The Pirates’ No. 1 prospect according to Baseball America began at shortstop, taking ground balls while his teammates held batting practice. Then he stepped into the cage and took some cuts for himself. And, boy, were they some mighty hacks. One of his swings produced a home run that bounced off either the McDonald’s sign far beyond right-center field or something else metallic, making a “dong” sound like the tolling of a bell.

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Pirates#The Somerset Patriots#Mcdonald#Curve#High A Greensboro#The New York Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBMirror

Return of Cruz helps out Curve

Record: 50-42 Radio: WRTA-AM 1240 & 98.5-FM Sunday: Somerset at Altoona, 6 p.m. The Curve got Oneil Cruz back in the lineup Friday night, a guy manager Miguel Perez called a “pay per view” kind of player because he can impact the game in so many ways. Cruz was a...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Oneil Cruz Has Strong Return to the Lineup

Friday night Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Oneil Cruz returned to the lineup for Double-A Altoona and collected three hits, including a pair of doubles. Shortstop Oneil Cruz has as high a ceiling as a power hitter as anyone in the Pittsburgh Pirates farm system. While Cruz’s prospect status had slipped some prior to the start of the 2021 season, he still has a 40 future value game power and 70 future value raw power via FanGraphs.
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
MLBbardown.com

Miguel Cabrera gets caught red-handed after playing a joke on Shohei Ohtani

If you thought you couldn’t love Miguel Cabrera even more than you possibly do, we’re willing to bet we can change that with this story from Tuesday evening. As the Los Angeles Angels were visiting Comerica Park for the first game of their series, not only were baseball fans able to soak in all the glory that is their star player Miguel Cabrera, but they had the pleasure to watch projected AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.
MLBchatsports.com

KC Royals: Why this player should be moved this winter

(Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports) Nearly two years have passed since the KC Royals sent cash to the Yankees for Ryan McBroom, a first baseman-outfielder with promising power but absolutely no major league experience. He’s had his big league chances with the Royals—they’ve put him on the active roster several times—but hasn’t been able to stick with the big club.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Sources: Why the Pirates really put Gregory Polanco on outright waivers

ST. LOUIS — Might be a good time to take those Gregory Polanco jerseys down off of eBay or pull them out of the trash. The Pirates placed Polanco, their longest-tenured and highest-paid player, on outright waivers Sunday, although there’s more to it than a simple desire to release him as many assumed.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Miguel Cabrera Joins the 500 Home Run Club

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. It’s not often that any big league player gets a curtain call...
MLBSun-Journal

MLB roundup: Cabrera hits 500th home run

TORONTO — Miguel Cabrera’s 500th career homer was a big moment for everyone who had a hand in the slugger’s stellar career. Even on the road, it was a big party. Cabrera became the 28th major leaguer to hit 500 home runs, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 in 11 innings on Sunday.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Tony La Russa furious over 3-0 hit by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Video)

White Sox manager Tony La Russa was livid with catcher Seby Zavala over a 3-0 pitch Lance Lynn delivered to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Tony La Russa was furious over a 3-0 hit by Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but this time his anger had nothing to do with the unwritten rules of baseball.
MLBpittsburghbaseball.com

Pirates Make Some Minor League Moves, Including Six Players for Greensboro

There were a plethora of minor league moves today around the Pittsburgh Pirates minor league system, so here’s a quick look at what went down today. Most of the moves affected the roster of the Greensboro Grasshoppers so we will start there. Matt Gorski and Chase Murray were both placed...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Checking In On Omar Cruz

The Pittsburgh Pirates are in full rebuild mode and as a result made some moves this past offseason. They got left-handed starting pitching prospect back, how is he performing?. With Ben Cherington at the helm, it was clear that the Pittsburgh Pirates were going to place an added emphasis on...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Packy Naughton: Returns to minors

Naughton was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday. Naughton was promoted from Triple-A last week and allowed a run on two hits with a walk and zero strikeouts in one inning during his major-league debut. He could rejoin the big-league club down the stretch, especially once the minor-league season ends.
MLBCrescent-News

Minor leagues: Willeman wins, Miley makes debut

JUPITER, Fla. — Deylen Miley got his first taste of the professional baseball ranks on Wednesday for the Florida Complex League Astros, pitching a scoreless fourth inning in an 8-3 loss to the FCL Cardinals. The Bryan High School and Bellarmine University grad made his first appearance in the Astros...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Zach Reks: Returns to minors

The Dodgers optioned Reks to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Reks served as outfield depth and did not appear in a game after being recalled August 3. He goes back to Oklahoma City to clear a roster spot for relief pitcher Connor Greene, whom was called up in a corresponding move.
Baseballallfans.co

MINOR LEAGUE GAME SUMMARIES FOR 8/12/21

NORFOLK TIDES (34-51) LOST 7-6 IN 11 INNINGS TO MEMPHIS – AAA. Mason McCoy went 3 for 6 with a homerun, 2 runs scored and 1 RBI. Adley Rutschman went 3 for 5 with a double, 1 run scored and 1 RBI. SP: Michael Baumann allowed 1 run on 1...

Comments / 0

Community Policy