Valve Corporation revealed this week that they are bringing back the Steam Digital Tabletop Fest for 2021 this October. As you might suspect, the event is taking place entirely online as they will be presenting the best in tabletop games this year from developers across the board. All of them are available on steam to try out, much like their Steam Next Fest where you can sit down and try out a bunch of free demos to see if you like the game or not. This year's event will run from October 21st-25th and the event will feature a special focus on Role-Playing Games, though they welcome all digital tabletop games to join. Here are the brief details the company revealed today when they made the announcement.