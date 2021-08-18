Plane pull registration open to raise money for Ronald McDonald House, A Special Wish Dayton

DAYTON — The Ronald McDonald House and A Special Wish Dayton will hold a plane pull event at Dayton International Airport next month and registration for the event opened Wednesday.

Teams of up to 20 members can sign up to raise money for the non-profits and pull the CRJ700 aircraft, which weighs 55,000 pounds. The event happens on Sept. 18.

“The pandemic forced us to cancel all of our indoor fundraising events, but it never stopped us from serving the families who need us most. Now, we need the community’s help to continue that mission,” said Erika Ward, Donor Relations and Signature Events Manager at Ronald McDonald House Dayton.

RMHC Dayton provides a place for families of children receiving medical care to stay overnight at no cost to them for as long as they need, according to the agency’s website. It also serves families of in-patient children through the Ronald McDonald family rooms inside Dayton Children’s Hospital and inside Emmett’s Place at Miami Valley Hospital.

A Special Wish Dayton grans wishes to children up to age 20 and serves much of the Miami Valley.

“For ASW, the Plane Pull will provide much needed funds to help grant over 85 special wishes to local children with life-threatening illnesses,” said David Seyer, executive director for A Special Wish Dayton.

The organizations are doing the plane pull as an alternative to indoor fundraising and mask will be required.

PSA Airlines is donating the plane that will be used.

Teams can sign up for the event at https://www.planepulldayton.org/

