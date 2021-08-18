Mac And Cheese Expert Chris Allen Reviews Cheetos New Product

The only reason I am calling myself an expert is because I ate mac and cheese just about every day for years when I lived in Nashville trying to be a songwriter. I have prepared Mac and Cheese from every brand and have made them in every way. I put hot dogs in like my Mom used to do, pepper, salsa, you name it, I have probably made it that way. I even made mac and cheese with only Shedd's Spread and water. Yep, I didn't have much so I had to be creative.