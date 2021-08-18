Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Judge dismisses suit brought after armed highway standoff

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by a group of people arrested after an armed standoff along a Massachusetts highway that challenged state courts’ jurisdiction over their case.

Rhode Island-based U.S. District Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. dismissed the complaint brought by the Rise of the Moors group, saying in his decision Tuesday “this court must abstain from hearing such challenges” based on a precedent “which reflects a longstanding policy against federal court interference with state court proceedings.”

The suit filed in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island also alleged defamation and discrimination.

McConnell’s ruling said there is “an absence of any clear defamation allegations” in the suit, which sought $70 million in damages.

The Massachusetts State Police and several individual troopers, a Massachusetts state judge, the state as a whole, and several media organizations were named as defendants.

The plaintiffs represented themselves and no defense attorney was listed in court documents.

Eleven people associated with the Rhode Island-based group were arrested last month after an early morning standoff along Interstate 95 in Wakefield.

They were dressed in military-style clothing and body armor and were armed with long guns and pistols, police said. They did not have licenses to carry firearms in Massachusetts, police said. They remain held.

The self-described leader of the group said they were a militia traveling from Rhode Island to Maine for training.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

544K+
Followers
302K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Firearms#Ap#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

Judge Dismissed ASU as Defendant in Harassment Suit

A judge Friday dismissed Arizona State University as a defendant in a lawsuit brought by a former employee of Los Angeles-based Zocalo Public Square — who alleges she was forced to resign in 2019 from the journalism venture because the founder and former publisher harassed and discriminated against her for being female and gay.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Influencers Risk Trademark Suits After Judge Rejects Dismissal

A rare court order looping celebrity endorser Molly Sims into a trademark infringement lawsuit might spur similar suits against influencers in the future, as they become an increasingly bigger source of advertisements, trademark attorneys say. A California federal court refused to dismiss Sims, a model and actor, from a trademark...
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

A Short Primer on the Advisory Jury in Federal Court

Litigation is full of surprises. Sometimes you win cases you thought you would lose. Sometimes you lose cases you thought you would win. And sometimes you encounter things you never learned or had reason to deal with in law school or in practice. One of those rules (to many of us) is Fed. R. Civ. P. 39(c)—the advisory jury rule—which provides that “[i]n an action not triable of right by a jury, the court, on motion or on its own, may try an issue with an advisory jury.” Don’t worry. You now have a short primer on advisory juries in federal court and won’t be blindsided if the issue comes up on short notice (and, actually, it may).
Holmes Beach, FLislander.org

Judge dismisses HB from 1 of 3 treehouse suits

Calls for mediation to resolve Holmes Beach’s treehouse lawsuits fell flat. But a resolution did come in one case — for the city, at least. Judge Charles Sniffen of the 12th Judicial Circuit Court issued an order July 7 dismissing the city from one of three lawsuits centered around a treehouse at 103 29th St., Holmes Beach, according to attorney Jay Daigneault, who, alongside attorney Randy Mora, represents the city in the case.
Posted by
Virginian-Pilot

Criminal case against former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe in jury’s hands after closing arguments

Calling the case a textbook example of a bribery scheme, federal prosecutors on Monday asked jurors to convict former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe of 11 counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering. “This is what public corruption looks like and it isn’t pretty,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa O’Boyle told jurors in her closing arguments. “The citizens of Norfolk deserved better.” Defense ...
Public SafetyWashington Post

Hearing on Park Police officers’ motion to dismiss manslaughter charges in Bijan Ghaisar killing ends without witnesses

A pretrial hearing in the manslaughter case against two U.S. Park Police officers for the 2017 slaying of Bijan Ghaisar, originally expected to be a five-day “mini-trial” of the officers’ motion to dismiss the charges, ended in less than 90 minutes Monday after prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed there was no material dispute on the evidence.
Congress & Courtswuwf.org

'Vaccine Passport' Fight Goes to Appeals Court

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has gone to a federal appeals court in a battle with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings about so-called “vaccine passports.”. Attorneys for the state filed a notice of appeal Tuesday after U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams on Sunday cleared the way for Norwegian to require passengers to show documentation of vaccination against COVID-19.
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Will a 4th stimulus check be approved in 2021? Here's the latest

Plenty of public support for a fourth stimulus payment remains as many Americans continue to struggle financially while the delta variant surges. But at this time, the House and Senate are occupied with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package, leaving another check off the 2021 shortlist of things to be approved. But there's still relief aid on the table this year and next, especially for parents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy