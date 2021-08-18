Brian Kelleher expects to finish Domingo Pilarte and call for a spot on the MSG card, eyes Sean O’Malley as future opponent
BBrian Kelleher wasn’t too surprised he is fighting Domingo Pilarte at UFC Vegas 34. After Kelleher lost a decision to Ricky Simon at UFC 258, he knew he would have to fight someone below him in the rankings. That is exactly what is happening as he is facing Pilarte, which is a rebooking as the two were supposed to fight one another at UFC 230 back in 2018.www.bjpenn.com
