It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly eight months since we played the Back 4 Blood Closed Alpha. At the time, the game showed a strong foundation built from the Left 4 Dead franchise while using new elements to build something new. It was also at a time when the game was still scheduled to release in June. Now, the game is set for release on October 12th, 2021, but it’s bringing some changes along with it. We were granted early access to the Back 4 Blood Open Beta, and we were surprised to see some significant changes. It was especially nice to see some of our own Alpha feedback addressed in the updated build.