Regeneron, GlaxoSmithKline COVID-19 antibodies in high demand as Delta drives a pandemic surge in the U.S.
Despite the high-profile success of COVID-19 antibodies as a treatment for former president Donald Trump, it’s taken a while for the drugs to really catch on. But less than a year later, and amid a new surge of virus in the United States, that's quickly changing. With hospitals again filling up with COVID-19 patients, especially in states like Florida and Texas where the delta variant is surging, antibodies are becoming the go-to treatment to help keep high-risk patients from progressing to severe forms of illness.www.fiercepharma.com
