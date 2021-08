Discussions around a new contract for safety Jamal Adams with the Seattle Seahawks have stalled out, according to Bob Condotta and Adam Jude of the Seattle Times. Adams, who is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, has been “holding-in” with the Seahawks over the first two weeks of training camp as he seeks a new deal. Adams reported for training camp and has been an enthusiastic spectator through the opening days of training camp. However, he isn’t practicing himself as of yet.