Fitchburg, MA

Weaving the Threads of Identity

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelina Colby is an arts and travel reporter with a fondness for Russian novels.... VIEW BIO. Cambridge-based artist Valerie Imparato took to embroidery during the COVID-19 quarantine to learn a new skill and relieve some of her stress. From the gentle weaving motion of the thread bloomed a series of artworks reflecting on Black womanhood, which have been paired with works of other media in her show “Interwoven” at the Fitchburg Art Museum through Aug. 29.

#Black Women#Black People#Weaving#Skin Color#Mixed Media#Russian
