Weaving the Threads of Identity

I shouldn’t have to declare it but feel compelled to do so. I don’t tweet but I do occasionally click on a Twitter post that pops up on my phone. I did so one morning, after hesitating a little. I was in a good place and feeling good seems like such a fragile thing nowadays. But I clicked on a link and proceeded to read this story of a man being released from prison after 16 years. Taron Hill was convicted of crimes he did not commit. Such situations are not rare in this country’s history and they turn my stomach.