Weaving the Threads of Identity
Cambridge-based artist Valerie Imparato took to embroidery during the COVID-19 quarantine to learn a new skill and relieve some of her stress. From the gentle weaving motion of the thread bloomed a series of artworks reflecting on Black womanhood, which have been paired with works of other media in her show "Interwoven" at the Fitchburg Art Museum through Aug. 29.
