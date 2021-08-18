Cancel
Here are the finalists for the Dayton Literary Peace Prize.

By Walker Caplan
Literary Hub
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation announced the finalists for the 2021 Dayton Literary Peace Prize, which celebrates the power of literature to promote peace, social justice, and global understanding. A winner and runner-up in both fiction and nonfiction will be announced on September 22nd; winners will receive an honorarium of $10,000 and runners-up will receive $5,000. Due to COVID, the winners will be recognized in a gala weekend along with the 2020 winners in November.

