Cooper Lake State Park is a destination for well over 150,000 visitors annually. The park requires a professional staff of park rangers to operate effectively and efficiently. Hiring the right candidate to fill positions is our most important job. You can think of a state park as a small town: anything that happens in a small town happens at a state park. We have positions that equate to mayors, teachers, office workers, city maintenance crews, police, water and wastewater operators, etc. – We strive to always hire the best.