In 12 days, Kinnick Stadium will be full of Busch Light, cheers and people for the Hawkeyes game against Indiana. HawkeyeInsider's coverage continues to churn out content to get you ready for Hawkeye sports! Let's continue our most indispensable players heading into the season. These aren't necessarily the best or most talented players on the Hawkeyes, but those who are among the most difficult to replace and most important. Let us continue with No. 16 on the list-- offensive tackle Nick DeJong.