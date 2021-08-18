Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

French medical couple resist COVID-19 jab despite threat to jobs

Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

By Michaela Cabrera

VILLEJUIF, France (Reuters) - They could lose their jobs, might jeopardise their mortgage and have experienced a rift with some colleagues, but a couple of French health workers are determined not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Psychologist Diane Hekking and her boyfriend Laurent Marulaz, a psychiatrist, work at the Paul Guiraud Hospital in Villejuif, south of Paris, and like all French health workers are required to get fully vaccinated by Oct. 15 or they will be suspended without pay.

Part of a small but vocal anti-vaxxer movement, the pair have been demonstrating against the government's health pass, which shows proof of vaccination or a negative test and is required for entering restaurants, trains and indoor public spaces.

"I will not get vaccinated because my employer or the government wants it. I still have this right ... freedom over our bodies is being violated," Hekking, 28, said at an anti-health pass protest march this month.

She said in her unit of about 30 people, 5 or 6 were holding out against vaccination. Nationwide, the government estimates that more than 70% of health workers are fully vaccinated.

Like most French anti-vaxxers, Hekking has no confidence in the vaccine and rejects mandatory vaccination for health workers.

"I wish that the vaccines would work. But we do not have enough experience with them," she said. "I am especially against the health pass, because it is not normal that we should have to show an authorisation to work or to go somewhere," she said.

She said the pass was discriminatory and had already led to clashes with colleagues at the hospital.

The pass has been criticised by far-left and far-right parties, who have joined anti-health pass marches over the past weekends.

Marulaz, 33, said he voted for Emmanuel Macron in the 2017 presidential election but now felt betrayed. "I didn't expect him to make decisions that are so authoritarian," he said.

He said that for the 2022 election, he would support Florian Philippot, a former ally of far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

At the couple's newly bought flat in Montrouge, a suburb outside Paris, Hekking said she does not fear the virus, as she is young and healthy.

Nearly 113,000 people have died of COVID-19 in France, and hospitals are again under pressure as the more contagious Delta variant has led to a surge in new hospitalisations, mainly of people who have not been vaccinated.

Because of the health pass the couple no longer treat themselves to a restaurant meal once a week, but she said she would rather change jobs than have the vaccination.

"We can think of other ways to earn a living. Why not wait a bit? Let's see what the movement can achieve," she said.

(Reporting by Michaela Cabrera; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

167K+
Followers
196K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florian Philippot
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#France#Jab#French#The Paul Guiraud Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Politicizing COVID-19 origin tracing should be resisted: Maltese FM

VALLETTA, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- Any politicization of COVID-19 origin tracing should be resisted, Maltese Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo has said. "For us, at the moment, definitely, the enemy should be the pandemic, not each other," said Bartolo in a recent exclusive interview with Xinhua. "We are at a very...
Protestsstaradvertiser.com

French coronavirus health pass in full use but protests keep going

PARIS >> Thousands marched today in cities across France to protest the COVID-19 health pass that is now required to access restaurants and cafes, cultural venues, sports arenas and long-distance travel. For a sixth straight Saturday, opponents denounced what they see as a restriction of their freedom. Many criticized the...
Worldktwb.com

WHO concerned about COVID-19 in Afghanistan as jabs slow

GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization (WHO) is worried about the spread of the coronavirus in Afghanistan as the upheaval caused by the Taliban advance has slowed vaccinations, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic also told a U.N. briefing that the chaos at Kabul airport, where...
Proteststheedgemarkets.com

Protesters in France demonstrate against Covid pass for sixth weekend

PARIS: Thousands demonstrated across France for a sixth consecutive weekend on Saturday (Aug 21) against a Covid-19 health pass required for daily activities, highlighting a simmering political risk for President Emmanuel Macron. The Interior Ministry said around 175,500 people in total demonstrated on Saturday — down from roughly 215,000 last...
Protestsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Hundreds rally in Paris in support of Afghans, urges Macron

Paris [France], August 23 (ANI): Hundreds of people including Afghans rallied on the streets of Paris in support of the people of Afghanistan, urging the French government to open "humanitarian corridors" so that they can leave the war-torn nation. Around 300 demonstrators, mostly Afghans, protested at Place de la Republique...
EducationVoice of America

Somalia Reopens Schools Despite Continued COVID Threat

The Somali government reopened schools this month despite a new wave of coronavirus infections. As Mohamed Sheikh Nor reports from Mogadishu, there are concerns about whether measures to prevent the virus from spreading in classrooms and beyond will be sufficient.
Philadelphia, PAfox29.com

Fully vaccinated couple tests positive for COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA - Severe breakthrough cases of COVID-19 are still very rare, but some people who are fully vaccinated do end up testing positive for the virus. After a trip out west, Claudia Gallego and Rick Rein returned home feeling sick. They both got the Moderna vaccine in April. "It was...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Teen jabs move cautiously and lockdown takeaway habits endure

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. The UK is moving "cautiously" down the age groups as it decides how many under-18s should get a Covid vaccine - because of a "delicate balance" between benefits and risks, a scientist has said. Prof Adam Finn said the advice to invite 16 and 17-year-olds for their jab came after a small number of serious cases in this age group. He said scientists want to learn more about any side effects of the vaccines. It comes as the UK reported 29,612 new Covid cases and 104 deaths. Almost 40 million Britons have had both doses of a Covid jab - that's 75.3% of the adult population.
Public Healthsoyacincau.com

In the US, teenagers are offered free AirPods if they get COVID-19 vaccine jab

Teenagers are certainly in for a treat if they get vaccinated in Washington D.C. as the local government is offering free Apple AirPods or a Visa gift card worth USD 51 (about RM215) as an incentive to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Teenagers between the age of 12 and 17 who receive their first dose will be able to score the AirPods at selected middle schools.
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Swann sets target of 90% of NI jabbed for Covid-19

Health Minister Robin Swann has said the number of people being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 would be cut by half if another 5% of adults in Northern Ireland were vaccinated. About 86% of adults in Northern Ireland have had at least one jab for Covid-19. Mr Swann told BBC...
World985theriver.com

Around 100 migrants rescued in English Channel -authority

PARIS (Reuters) – Around 100 migrants have been rescued just off the coast of Calais in northern France while trying to cross the English Channel, said the local French maritime body on Saturday, without specifying from where those migrants had come. French President Emmanuel Macron said this month that there...
Politicsfoxhole.news

Le Pen furious as Macron imports known terror threats from Afghanistan

Nationalist firebrand Marine Le Pen has slammed French President Emmanuel Macron after five Afghan evacuees airlifted from Kabul to Paris were reportedly revealed to be known terror risks, being put under surveillance orders upon their arrival in the country to mitigate the threat they posed to national security. One of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy