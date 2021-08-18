Alex Rodriguez on Jennifer Lopez Split: 'I Had Five Years of an Incredible Life'
A-Rod says he's in a "great place" after the breakup. Alex Rodriguez is focused on positivity following his very public split from former fiancee Jennifer Lopez. In an interview with ET four months after the two called it quits, the 46-year-old former New York Yankee said he and his daughters -- Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13 -- are looking back at that chapter of his life with J.Lo as a learning experience.toofab.com
