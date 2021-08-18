Cancel
Celebrities

Alex Rodriguez on Jennifer Lopez Split: 'I Had Five Years of an Incredible Life'

By TooFab Staff
toofab.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA-Rod says he's in a "great place" after the breakup. Alex Rodriguez is focused on positivity following his very public split from former fiancee Jennifer Lopez. In an interview with ET four months after the two called it quits, the 46-year-old former New York Yankee said he and his daughters -- Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13 -- are looking back at that chapter of his life with J.Lo as a learning experience.

New York State
J Lo
Ben Affleck
Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Alex Rodriguez, Melanie Collins continue relationship on Ibiza vacation

Alex Rodriguez and Melanie Collins may be “just friends” for now, but a relationship between them sure seems to be budding. The NFL on CBS reporter was photographed hanging out with A-Rod for the former baseball player’s birthday in St. Tropez during the week. Page Six reported that they were told the pair are just friends for now. But the way they have kept going suggests there may be something more to it.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

J Lo's Pink-Diamond Engagement Ring From Ben Affleck Is Reportedly Worth Almost $12 Million Today

Now that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled their romance, bets are high for whether J Lo still has her pink 6.1-carat diamond engagement ring from 2002. After meeting and falling in love on the set of Gigli, Ben proposed to Jennifer with the Harry Winston sparkler that was then valued at $1.2 million and called one of the rarest stones in the world. "It's the most magnificent thing I've ever seen. I still look at it and kind of marvel at it, you know?" Jen told Diane Sawyer during an interview. "He was like, 'I just wanted you to have something that nobody else would have.'" According to her former publicist Rob Shuter, Jen has never returned the ring, reporting to Access Daily, "If things move forward with these two, gosh, she's already got the most beautiful ring I've seen."
CelebritiesPopSugar

Jennifer Lopez Wore the Ultimate Date-Night Dress on Another Internet-Breaking Outing

Relationships may come and go, but little black dresses will forever be a date-night staple. While celebrating her 52nd birthday in Saint-Tropez with ex-turned-current boyfriend Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez wore quite the classic Dolce & Gabbana dress featuring a midi length, square neckline, and long sleeves, which perhaps proved she is impervious to weather. Her accessories — pearl-adorned platform heels and a rose-printed box bag — were also by the Italian luxury brand. J Lo completed the sexy outfit with a few gold necklaces of varying lengths.
CelebritiesIn Style

Jennifer Lopez Wore the Perfect Summer Pants on a Family Date with Ben Affleck

Lover of summer whites, it's no surprise that Jennifer Lopez has perfected another warm weather staple in the same color. On Wednesday, the multi-hyphenate and Ben Affleck were spotted taking her daughter, Emme, to dinner at celebrity hot spot Craig's in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, and for the occasion, Lopez wore the most crisp white pants in an oversized silhouette.
CelebritiesMarin Independent Journal

Matt Damon: Ben Affleck confided that J-Lo romance in 2003 hurt his career

Ben Affleck has always tried to downplay the extent to which his career slump in the early 2000s was related to him becoming best known as Jennifer Lopez’s boyfriend, transforming him from a once-promising talent, serious about making good movies, into someone who seemed more interested in being a celebrity.
Theater & Dancepurewow.com

What Is Jennifer Lopez’s Net Worth? Here’s How the Pop Star Built Her Massive Fortune

It’s no secret that Jennifer Lopez is one of the hardest working women in the business. After starting off as a Fly Girl dancer on In Living Color, the actress, singer and entrepreneur skyrocketed to fame in 1997 by starring as Tejano singer Selena in the self-titled biopic. Eight albums and more than two dozen films later, J.Lo is officially a pop culture icon, having released catchy bops like “Let’s Get Loud” and fun rom-coms like The Wedding Planner. Not to mention her many lucrative business ventures.

