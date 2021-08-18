Airbus: 1000th Aircraft Covered by Flight Hour Services Scheme

MIAMI – Add Korean Air (KE) to the list of airlines that are planning to retire its fleet of the super jumbo Airbus 380 aircraft. The Korean flag carrier operates a fleet of 10 A380’s, all but one have been grounded due to the ongoing Corona virus pandemic. KE has announced that the four engine, double-decker A380 will be withdrawn from the fleet within 5 years. As recently as June 2021, the airline had said that the aircraft had a future with KE, but with the ongoing weak demand for international travel, the airline has changed it’s position regarding the aircraft.