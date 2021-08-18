Airbus: 1000th Aircraft Covered by Flight Hour Services Scheme
MIAMI – Airbus is celebrating the 1000th aircraft from the flyadeal (F3) fleet covered by its extensive Flight Hour Services scheme. The agreement, announced by Airbus on August 17, 2021, covers the low-cost carrier (LCC) owned by Saudi Arabian Airlines (SV), which will benefit from an integrated material service, which includes spare parts pool access, spares stock at the carrier’s main base, along with components and engineering and repair.airwaysmag.com
Comments / 0