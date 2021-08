When Romain Daubec and his wife Monica left San Francisco last summer for Denver, Colorado, they thought their telework hundreds of miles from their offices would last no more than a half-year. But the stunningly rapid spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 has them settling in for a new way of life that now, they say, feels more "natural." Across the United States, a growing number of companies are delaying their employees' return to the office out of concern over the new wave of disease. But like the Daubecs -- he is French, she is American -- more and more people across the country have settled in for a second year of telework -- willingly this time, with little desire to return to the office, content and comfortable with their new personal and professional lifestyle.