Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Le Creuset's famous Factory to Table sale is back online

By Ana Suarez
Norwalk Hour
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFactory to Table is back, baby! And you don't even need to leave the house to shop. The fun pun on the farm-to-table fad was always an in-person event until the pandemic. Normally, the event is hosted in a huge warehouse and people have to fight to the death for a Dutch oven, but earlier this year Le Creuset hosted its first-ever Factory to Table sale online.

www.thehour.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Le Creuset#Dutch#The Le Creuset Factory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
Apartment Therapy

Savor Summer All Year Long with Le Creuset’s New Square Grill Pan (Bonus: It’s on Sale Right Now!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The Kitchn team loves a good grilled meal during the summer, but firmly believes that all that flavorful goodness can (and should!) be enjoyed all year long — you just need the right tools for the job. Their latest must-have? Le Creuset’s new square grill pan, which is currently on sale for $100 (normally $155). Yep — we’re talking about that Le Creuset; the customer-favorite brand that lasts for decades and comes in a zillion gorgeous colors.
ShoppingFlorida Times-Union

You can get 60% off All-Clad, Le Creuset and more at the Sur La Table Summer Sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If your go-to kitchen essentials are looking a little worn down (and perhaps are not performing as well as they once did), there’s no better time than right now to upgrade everything in your arsenal. The Sur La Table Summer Sale is officially in full force, which means you can score cookware, knives, bakeware, accessories and more—basically every must-have you’ve been coveting—for up to 60% off. If that sounds too good to be true, trust us: the savings are aplenty here.
ShoppingETOnline.com

The Best Online Sales to Shop This Weekend

Back to school season is officially in full-swing. Fall is finally upon us. And, depending on COVID-19 restrictions where you live and work, many people are actually heading back to the office to work too. Safe to say, after a year of basically living in loungewear and sneakers, it's a good time to save on everything from -- gasp! -- shoes and dress clothes, to accent bags and even home decor essentials to spice up your home for the season ahead.
Shoppingmarthastewart.com

Le Creuset Is Hosting a Sale on Everything from Classic Cookware to Bakeware Sets—Shop Our Top Picks

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Le Creuset is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable names in cookware and bakeware. Whether you're searching for a baking dish to make brownies, sheet cakes, and other confections or stainless steel pans to sear and sauté an array of meats and vegetables, this brand has everything you need to pull off the perfect meal. Luckily, the company is currently having a major sale, which means you can stock up on your favorite pieces at a discounted price.
RecipesFood Network

Need a Le Creuset Dupe? These are the Best Dutch Ovens Under $200

A Dutch oven is a kitchen staple for anyone who loves to cook. They're perfect for pot roast, soup or really any dish you want to roast, braise or slow cook in the oven or on the stove top. While Le Creuset is the gold standard and most quintessential Dutch oven on the market (which we love, btw!), not everyone can justify the higher price tag that comes with it. Luckily, you don't have to sacrifice function or style if Le Creuset doesn't fit your budget. We've rounded up the best Dutch ovens that are less than $200 and perfect for novice and expert cooks alike.
Shoppingseattlepi.com

Sur La Table Is Hosting an Impressive Flash Sale

It’s always nice when a store puts their best stuff on sale. I’m not 100% sure what criteria Sur La Table is using for their 5-Star Flash Sale — “top-rated picks and trusted favorites” is a bit vague — but the elevated home goods brand is offering up to 60% off of over 250 kitchen essentials, including cookware, utensils and small appliances.
Shoppingpurewow.com

Le Creuset's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Here—Here's 7 Things You Should Buy ASAP

There's just something about sleek color-coordinated kitchenware that makes us whip out our credit cards. Our next victim? None other than the beloved kitchen brand Le Creuset. Right now, the brand is having its biggest sale of the year. Not only are more than 85 bestselling products included in the sale, but you can score them all for up to 50 percent off. Oh, and for you non-cookers, we find that Le Creuset products even inspire us to get in the kitchen. What can we say? There's nothing like cooking in a beautiful blue ceramic Dutch oven pot (every single dish looks good in it).
Home & Gardenletseatcake.com

Adultify Your Kitchen With 50% Off Items From the Le Creuset Sale

This post may contain affiliate links that we collect a share of sales from. Click here for more details. Did you spend the past year trying to bake and cook, only to realize that your kitchen utensils are…how do we say this nicely…lacking? Whether it’s a rusty cookie sheet you acquired during a college move, or a frying pan that got dented from redacted, there’s never been a better time to restock your kitchen appliances. You can now get up to 50% off quality items from the Le Creuset Factory to Table Sale!
Posted by
The Hollywood Reporter

This Weekend’s 10 Best Deals, from Le Creuset Cookware to Bonobos Menswear

Welcome to THR Deals, a weekly roundup of The Hollywood Reporter editors’ favorite sales to shop online spanning across fashion, beauty, tech, home electronics, fitness gear, decor and more. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re looking to upgrade your outdoor and workout gear, home security gadgets or stylish kitchen, there’s a sale for that this weekend. The best deals happening online right now include over 30% off Amazon’s popular Blink indoor and outdoor HD security cameras and up to 50% off Le Creuset’s lineup of...
ShoppingPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Save $76 on Le Creuset’s Classic Enameled Cast-Iron Skillet

Le Creuset’s Factory to Table sale is on, meaning you can save up to 50% on legendary (not to mention extremely good-looking) kitchenware from the storied French cookware manufacturer. Included in the sale is the brand’s enameled cast-iron Classic Skillet which is currently discounted from $190 down to $114, saving you $76 on a versatile cooking tool.
Posted by
WRAL News

Hot JCPenney Sale: Up to 80% off shoes, tees, shorts, swimwear!

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase. JCPenney.com has shoes, tees, shorts, swimwear and more for adults and kids on sale for up to 80% off with the new coupon! There is also a furniture and mattress flash sale through Aug. 25!
Drinkshamlethub.com

Ancona's Flash Sale Monday: 2016 Valserrano Crianza Rioja

Shall we talk about Spanish Wine today? Specifically from Rioja. One word: DELICIOUS. Made from 90% Tempranillo and 10% Mazuelo (closest relation is Carignan), the 2016 vintage of Valserrano is a joy to experience. Silky and intense, a classic example of the best this region can offer. You have 24...
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Home Decor

Labor Day is just weeks away and retailers including Amazon are putting tons of items on sale! There's no better time to give your home a Fall refresh, as we're seeing tons of deals on home decor items for Labor Day shoppers. Whether you're in the market for bigger furniture...
Recipesthemanual.com

Walmart is Practically Giving Away this Cuisinart Gas Grill Today

Right now, Walmart has a fantastic Cuisinart Deluxe Four-Burner Propane Gas Grill for just $247, saving you $87 on the usual price. If you’ve been tempted to embrace gas grilling for a while, you’re going to love the features available here and your bank balance is going to adore the price cut. With summer still hanging on, you don’t want to miss out so snap it up now while stock lasts.
ApparelDaytona Beach News-Journal

Save big on Carter's back-to-school styles (and its famous pajamas) now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Back-to-school shopping is upon us, along with the challenge of finding high-quality staples for babies and kiddos. Fortunately, Carter’s is here to help. The popular baby brand is currently hosting its much-anticipated back-to-school sale, which features a variety of daily doorbusters, BOGO deals and, best of all, up to 50% off sitewide.
MLBtheknot.com

Is Le Creuset Worth It? Everything You Need To Know About The Famous Brand

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. One item you'll find on most wedding registry essentials lists—including The Knot Registry Store—is a Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven. The French brand is known for high-quality, versatile cookware (which comes with a lifetime warranty), but Le Creuset products also have a high price tag. So, the real question is: is Le Creuset worth it? For soon-to-be-married couples and home cooks wondering whether they should register for the ever-popular Le Creuset Dutch oven, or go with a less expensive brand, we get it. To help you make an educated decision, we're delving into the history behind Le Creuset, covering the many uses for a Le Creuset Dutch oven and breaking down the pros and cons of adding Le Creuset products to your registry. Plus, we've scoured the web for the best budget-friendly bakeware alternatives to Le Creuset and are highlighting similar pieces from four different cookware brands.
Home & GardenPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

A summer refresh for the al fresco tabletop

Socializing and outdoor entertaining carry an extra kick this summer as pandemic restrictions ease. What better time to freshen up your al fresco tabletop and entertaining gear?. To me, outdoor entertaining is the perfect time to get a little untraditional with an eclectic mix of tableware, or repurposing an unusual...
Shoppingchatsports.com

KSR Shop: Save up to 60% off!

The KSR Shop and Kentucky Branded are having their big Family and Friends savings event this weekend. Save up to 60% off!. Head to ShopKSR.com to stock up on KSR tees, UK apparel, hats, and more. Take advantage of this deal all weekend. Free shipping over $50.

Comments / 0

Community Policy