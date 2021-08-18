Cancel
Nebraska AD Releases Statement About Scott Frost Investigation

By Dan Lyons
Scott Frost‘s tenure at Nebraska has already been plagued by poor play. Now, the Huskers’ embattled head coach has an NCAA investigation looming over his tenure as well. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” college football insider Brett McMurphy reported today. “The school, sources said, has ‘significant video footage’ confirming the practice violations took place in the presence of Frost and other assistants.”

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

