Le Creuset's famous Factory to Table sale is back online

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. One item you'll find on most wedding registry essentials lists—including The Knot Registry Store—is a Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven. The French brand is known for high-quality, versatile cookware (which comes with a lifetime warranty), but Le Creuset products also have a high price tag. So, the real question is: is Le Creuset worth it? For soon-to-be-married couples and home cooks wondering whether they should register for the ever-popular Le Creuset Dutch oven, or go with a less expensive brand, we get it. To help you make an educated decision, we're delving into the history behind Le Creuset, covering the many uses for a Le Creuset Dutch oven and breaking down the pros and cons of adding Le Creuset products to your registry. Plus, we've scoured the web for the best budget-friendly bakeware alternatives to Le Creuset and are highlighting similar pieces from four different cookware brands.