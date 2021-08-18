Cancel
The Isley Brothers perform 'That Lady' at Tiny Desk concert

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
The Isley Brothers, consisting of Ronald Isley (R) and Ernie Isley, performed "That Lady" and three other songs during an at-home stream for NPR. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Isley Brothers perform from home in a new episode of NPR's Tiny Desk series.

The music group, consisting of brothers Ronald Isley and Ernie Isley, performed "Between the Sheets," "Footsteps in the Dark," "For the Love of You" and "That Lady" during the virtual concert, released Wednesday.

The Isley Brothers took the stage at their home studio in St. Louis, Mo., while accompanied by backup singers and other musicians.

The duo opened the set with their 1983 song "Between the Sheets." Ronald Isley started the song by singing, "I like it when you call me Big Poppa," a nod to late rapper Notorious B.I.G., who sampled "Between the Sheets" for his 1994 single "Big Poppa."

The Isley Brothers reflected on their decades-long career before performing their hit single "That Lady."

"It reminds me of going way back, when we had Jimi Hendrix living at the house and playing," Ronald Isley said. "We went on to meet a young fellow by the name of Kendrick Lamar who sampled the record and we got a Grammy award for it."

The Isley Brothers last released the single "Friends and Family" featuring Snoop Dogg in April. The duo released their most recent album, Power of Peace, with Santana in 2017.

