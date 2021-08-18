REPORT: The Teven Jenkins News Bears Fans Feared Has Arrived
Something was always off about the Teven Jenkins situation with the Chicago Bears. As the 2nd round tackle missed practice after practice, the team kept calling it back tightness. That is when news began to filter out that the tackle missed three games at Oklahoma State with a lumbar strain. Despite this, the Bears traded up to get him anyway. As two weeks passed and he remained sidelined, people started to see the writing on the wall.www.sportsmockery.com
