Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

REPORT: The Teven Jenkins News Bears Fans Feared Has Arrived

By Erik Lambert
sportsmockery.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomething was always off about the Teven Jenkins situation with the Chicago Bears. As the 2nd round tackle missed practice after practice, the team kept calling it back tightness. That is when news began to filter out that the tackle missed three games at Oklahoma State with a lumbar strain. Despite this, the Bears traded up to get him anyway. As two weeks passed and he remained sidelined, people started to see the writing on the wall.

www.sportsmockery.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Williams
Person
Akiem Hicks
Person
Ryan
Person
Adam Cole
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Oklahoma State#Akiem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bears should fire Matt Nagy on the spot and hire Brian Daboll

The Chicago Bears need to replace Matt Nagy as head coach with Brian Daboll immediately. We have seen enough. The Chicago Bears organization must do what is necessary and replace Matt Nagy with Brian Daboll as their head coach yesterday. Nobody is benefitting more from the Mitchell Trubisky spite game...
NFLsportsmockery.com

REPORT: Chicago Bears Offensive Line Gets Another Jolt Of Good News

Wednesday was a dark moment for the Chicago Bears offensive line as the news dropped rookie 2nd round tackle Teven Jenkins underwent back surgery. It left many wondering what the fate of this group will be. Thankfully, it only took 24 hours for them to get some good news. According to head coach Matt Nagy, 5th round pick Larry Borom is back at practice after missing over a week with a concussion.
NFLsportsmockery.com

Steve Young Knows Real Reason Matt Nagy Won’t Start Justin Fields

The debate regarding the Chicago Bears quarterback position was always inevitable. When they traded up for Justin Fields and head coach Matt Nagy declared Andy Dalton the Week 1 starter anyway? He had to know the media firestorm that was bound to follow. Especially if Fields looked good and Dalton didn’t in the preseason. A result that has since come to pass. People just can’t understand why Nagy is being so stubborn about this. Well, perhaps Steve Young can shed some light on things.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears committing malpractice with Teven Jenkins situation

The Chicago Bears spent weeks downplaying Teven Jenkins’ injury. Now he needs surgery and could be out for the season. The team handled the situation horribly wrong from the beginning. Right before the 2021 NFL Draft rolled around, many draft experts expected the Chicago Bears to select offensive lineman Teven...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins out indefinitely with back injury

Bears second-round pick Teven Jenkins is out indefinitely, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, after undergoing back surgery earlier Wednesday morning. “I spoke to coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace today,” Rappaport said, continuing, “They broke down, essentially, what happened. We knew, everyone knew that Teven Jenkins had some back issues in college. He came here to Chicago after they drafted him and he started having a little bit of a different issue.”
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Teven Jenkins injury downplayed but concerns rise

While the Chicago Bears keep downplaying the seriousness of Teven Jenkins’ back injury, concerns rise. Is it time to worry about the rookie?. Many draft experts expected the Chicago Bears to draft offensive lineman Teven Jenkins in the first round. Instead, the team made a bold move and traded up to draft their potential franchise quarterback, Justin Fields.
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Bears training camp: Chicago must shine light on Jenkins’ injury

Two weeks into his first professional training camp, Bears’ 2021 second-round pick Teven Jenkins has yet to practice. Not only has he not strapped on pads, he has not participated in even the most rudimentary of walkthroughs. To this point in Chicago’s lead-up to the 2021 season, Jenkins has missed 11 practices with a back injury suffered during May’s rookie camp that was apparently a mere minor hiccup. It was something that Jenkins was supposed to return from last Tuesday. It’s now a week later.
NFLchicitysports.com

Chicago Bears Were Aware of Teven Jenkins’ Back Injury Prior to NFL Draft

Anxiety and bad memories among Bears fans are on the rise today as Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy confirmed that the Bears were “well aware” of the back injury that has kept the rookie on ice during this training camp. Nagy made those comments on the Mully and Haugh Show on AM670 WSCR The Score Radio.
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Matt Nagy on Justin Fields’ readiness, Teven Jenkins’ injury and more

Earlier this morning Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy was a guest on Chicago’s 670 The Score with Mike Mulligan and David Haugh, and he discussed several topics about his team. There was plenty on Justin Fields and how ready he’ll be to play in Chicago’s preseason opener this Saturday...
NFLlindyssports.com

Bears second-rounder Teven Jenkins shut down, QB Justin Fields hurt

Chicago Bears second-round pick Teven Jenkins is out indefinitely following back surgery. First-rounder Justin Fields was also sidelined for Wednesday’s practice due to a groin injury, and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (back) wasn’t available. Head coach Matt Nagy said the goal for the back procedure performed Wednesday is to address...
NFLTulsa World

Former OSU lineman Teven Jenkins facing back surgery

LAKE FOREST — The Chicago Bears are now without both of their top two draft picks. Coach Matt Nagy on Wednesday said quarterback Justin Fields was out of practice due to a groin injury, while second-round pick, offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, was facing back surgery. The injury to Fields is...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Jason Peters signing a bad omen for Teven Jenkins

In the Chicago Bears’ first preseason game on Saturday, one major thing was evident: Justin Fields is the real deal. Besides the play of Fields though, another clear takeaway was the fact that the guys playing in front of him were missing some pieces. The Bears’ offensive line didn’t have starters Teven Jenkins, James Daniels or Germain Ifedi.
NFLPosted by
Daily Herald

Arkush: Teven Jenkins' back issues could delay Justin Fields' development

Two full weeks into training camp, Teven Jenkins, the Bears left tackle of the present and future, has yet to make an appearance on the practice field due to back issues. Memories of former failed first-round pick Chris Williams are wafting around Halas Hall, and there are concerns Jenkins' absence may delay the grooming of Justin Fields as well as his own.
NFLPosted by
Chicago Tribune

3 things we learned at Chicago Bears practice, including Allen Robinson’s assessment of the offense and the potential of a special package for Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears put on full pads for a hot and humid practice that lasted almost two hours Tuesday morning after coach Matt Nagy announced rookie quarterback Justin Fields will start Saturday’s preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans. Here are three other things we learned at Halas Hall. 1. It was an uneven effort for Justin Fields and Andy Dalton in full-team and 7-on-7 passing ...
NFLDerrick

Teven Jenkins’ return to the Chicago Bears after back surgery is undetermined, but Matt Nagy is hopeful the rookie offensive lineman will be back at some point this season

The Chicago Bears are one game into the preseason and already waiting to see what’s behind door No. 3 at left tackle. Coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday morning that rookie Teven Jenkins — the overwhelming favorite to be the Week 1 starter and the player whom general manager Ryan Pace traded up to draft in the second round — has undergone back surgery.
NFLbleachernation.com

Teven Jenkins Reportedly Has Successful Back Surgery, So Let’s Discuss What It Means

On a day that began with a feeling that finding good news would be like unearthing a needle from a haystack, I’m pleased to share a positive development. NFL insider Ian Rapoport, who is reporting from Chicago, shares that Bears left tackle Teven Jenkins underwent successful back surgery. And in this video snippet, takes some time to explain what that news means:

Comments / 0

Community Policy